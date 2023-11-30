You Can't Go Wrong With These Holiday Gifts At Nordstrom

With everything from luxury beauty to kids’ toys, you can power through your holiday gifting list in no time.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A pair of <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcrocs-gender-inclusive-classic-clog%2F5525994" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crocs gender-neutral clogs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcrocs-gender-inclusive-classic-clog%2F5525994" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Crocs gender-neutral clogs</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsinging-machine-kids-mood-karaoke-system%2F5102917" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="kid&#x27;s karaoke system" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsinging-machine-kids-mood-karaoke-system%2F5102917" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">kid's karaoke system</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-quencher-h2-0-flowstate-40-oz-tumbler%2F7091888" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley travel mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-quencher-h2-0-flowstate-40-oz-tumbler%2F7091888" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Stanley travel mug</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdr-dennis-gross-skincare-drx-spectralite-faceware-pro-led-light-therapy-device%2F5828024" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dr. Dennis Gross light mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=65660515e4b028b0f3cdd87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdr-dennis-gross-skincare-drx-spectralite-faceware-pro-led-light-therapy-device%2F5828024" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Dr. Dennis Gross light mask</a>.
Nordstrom
A pair of Crocs gender-neutral clogs, a kid's karaoke system, a Stanley travel mug and a Dr. Dennis Gross light mask.

With the holidays looming, it can feel daunting to get through your shopping list. But it’s always a bit easier when you can knock out most of it at a single retailer. Whether you’re looking to spend a lot, hoping to find sweet gifts at low price points or want something extra unique for a finicky person in your life, Nordstrom has you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best holiday gifts you can find at Nordstrom for the whole family and beyond, at every price point. It includes cult-fave beauty devices, sweet toys for kids and warm weather essentials like gloves and hats that everyone will appreciate. Keep things low-stress and power through your list so you can enjoy the season without having shopping pressure hanging over you all month long.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A Crosley Tribute Bluetooth radio
Kids, teens and adults alike will all love this retro-inspired radio from Crosley. It's available in two colors, and is the perfect AM/FM radio to keep bedside or while on the move.
$39.95 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
Stanley's The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40-ounce tumbler
There's a good chance you know someone who's had their eye on a Stanley travel tumbler for a while now. It's durable, with stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep drinks hot or cold for days on end. It's available in eight colors.
$45 at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
A Fjallraven Kånken backpack
It doesn't get much cooler than Fjallraven, and whether you're outfitting the kid in your life with a new school bag or are looking to for a commute-friendly backpack, this iconic brand has you covered. It's water-resistant, comes in a range of colors and is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing. It's a dreamy minimalist bag that perfectly captures the highly-coveted Scandi vibe.
$90 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
A Nordstrom tissue-weight wool and cashmere scarf
Who doesn't want a cozy new scarf to usher them into the most frigid time of year? This lightweight scarf is made with a wool and cashmere blend material that promises not to skimp on softness or warmth. It's available in 10 different colors.
$99 at Nordstrom
5
Nordstrom
A NuFace Mini+ facial toning starter kit
The stocking stuffer to end all stocking stuffers, this beauty gives all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel, silk creme activator and an application brush so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. It's a surefire win to make a skin care devotee happy.
$250 at Nordstrom
6
Nordstrom
A Melissa & Doug sushi slicing wooden toy
Kiddos will love a classic Melissa & Doug toys like this sushi playset. It's a 24-piece set that is sure to make the budding chef in your family very happy.
$17.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $24.99)
7
Nordstrom
Some Crocs gender-inclusive classic clogs
This classic, gender-neutral slide is beloved by fans for its ventilation and flexibility that ensures maximum comfort. If you know a Crocs-lover, then give them a gift of an upgraded shoe. It's available in eight colors in sizes 6 women's/4 men's–10 women's/8 men's.
$49.99 at Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom
A Treasure & Bond cotton and cashmere crewneck sweater
Get your guy a new cozy sweater like this lovely slim-fit cotton and cashmere crewneck. It's a cold-weather closet staple that will immediately go into the rotation. It's available in seven colors in sizes S–XXXL.
$49.50 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom
A TheraFace Pro set
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. It's a gamechanger for the skin care-obsessed.
$399 at Nordstrom
10
Nordstrom
A pair of Hunter Kids' First Classic rain boots
Is there anything sweeter than a kid splashing around in a pair of good old-fashioned rain boots? These classic Hunter boots are always a good investment; they're comfortable, durable and have that timeless aesthetic. They're available in eight different colors.
$65 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
The North Face Men's Thermoball boots
Available in men's 8–14, these puffy, water-repellent boots are as cool as they are functional. They have great outer sole support and traction so you don't slip under harsh conditions, while the lightweight insulation keeps foot warm and cozy.
$69 at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
A Hatch Restore 2 sound machine and sunrise alarm clock
I swear by my Hatch Restore 2. It's the perfect nightlight and morning alarm and looks shockingly elegant. You can program morning and night routines, and it serves as a lovely customizable nightlight and even offers guided meditations. It's available in two neutral hues.
$199.99 at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
The Jolie filtered shower head
There's a good chance you've seen ads on social media for this cult-fave shower attachment that filters your water. This high-pressure shower head is available in four colors to match your existing bathroom hardware and can be easily installed to fit all U.S. shower heads. You can adjust the angle seamlessly. It's great for people in rentals who want to upgrade their bathrooms without doing major work, or for the hair care-obsessed person in your life.
$165 at Nordstrom
14
Nordstrom
The North Face Sierra E-Tip gloves
Available in two colors in sizes S–XL, these soft, warm gloves are essential for anyone who lives in cold climates. They are lined with fleece to keep your digits nice and warm without hindering the ability to use electronics thanks to their signature E-Tip feature. They also include a pairing clip to keep them together and help prevent even the most forgetful person from losing one.
$40 at Nordstrom
15
Nordstrom
A Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED device
This high-end cult-fave light mask uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light supports natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts. Not cheap, but a skin care enthusiast's dream!
$455 at Nordstrom
16
Nordstrom
A Singing Machine Kids Mood karaoke system
Do you have a little loved one who loves to sing? Then you can't go wrong with gifting them their very own karaoke machine. It even has a light-show feature and a sweet night light. It's available in two colors.
$49.99 at Nordstrom
17
Nordstrom
A Carhartt beanie
Everyone loves a Carhartt beanie with its iconic logo patch. It's warm and cozy, looks cool and works with everyone's style aesthetic. It comes in eight colors.
$35 at Nordstrom
18
Nordstrom
A Béis The Weekend travel bag
This famous weekender is oft-copied, but the original promises to be well worth it. It has a bottom compartment for items like shoes, towels, toiletries and even hair dryers, and features a clamshell-style top opening that makes it easy to pack clothes in and dig around. It has interior pockets, two carry modes and a pass-through sleeve for your suitcase trolley handle. It's available in two chic colors.
$108 at Nordstrom
19
Nordstrom
A Nodpod sleep mask
Help your loved ones get the best sleep of their lives with this weighted sleep mask. It's made with fleece fabric that promises to be blissfully soft and feel gentle on the skin, with just the right amount of pressure to help those who suffer from stress and anxiety find a bit of relief. It's available in a wide range of colors.
$34 at Nordstrom
20
Nordstrom
The Ugg Ultra Mini women's classic boot
How cute is this little version of the classic Ugg? It's a great indoor/outdoor slip-on for the person you know who loves cozy footwear. It features an ultra-short shaft and the famous Ugg outsole that provides great traction and has a cozy shearling interior. It comes in seven colors.
$150 at Nordstrom

Before You Go

A supportive U-shaped body pillow

The Best Comfy Gifts For The Snuggliest People On Your List

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING