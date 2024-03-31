11 Celeb Couples Whose Love Stories Were Low-Key The 'Enemies To Lovers' Trope IRL

Not every couple experiences “love at first sight.” In fact, some experience dislike — or even hatred! — at first sight. Somehow, however, it evolves into romance.
Here are 11 celeb couples who had really bad first impressions of each other:
1
While filming "The Notebook," Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had so much trouble getting along that it got to the point where he asked director Nick Cassavetes, "Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me? ...I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this."
2
In 2020, Benny Blanco seemingly shade Selena Gomez while praising her ex, Justin Bieber. Blanco told Zach Sang, "Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they're like, 'This is my new single and here's my makeup line.' And he's like, Justin's like, 'Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.' He's always been upfront about that stuff."
3
Before meeting in person, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris had a Twitter feud because she alleged that he offered "Call My Name" to her before ultimately giving it to Cheryl Cole. Ora reportedly told the Sun, "So we never really liked each other in the beginning."
4
When Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan worked together on "Family Ties" in 1985, he made a rude joke about her breath, so she called him out for being a "fucking asshole."
5
When Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton first met in 1997, they didn't like each other at all. She told Vanity Fair, "He thought I was aloof, and I thought he was arrogant."
6
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard first met at "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" producer Shauna Robertson's birthday dinner. Her only memory of him from that night is "that he talked so much," and "there were no sparks whatsoever."
7
In 2007, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade met as the co-hosts of a Super Bowl party, but they stayed on opposite sides of the room with their own friends because her people "like to party," and Wade, who doesn't drink, "was on the other side of the room holding Bible study." Their age difference and his divorce also turned off Union.
8
Describing her first impression of her "Riverdale" costar Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart told Glamour, "I thought his voice was annoying. I was like, 'That guy’s got an annoying voice.'"
9
When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux met on the "Tropic Thunder" set in 2007, she "thought he was very sweet," but she also remembers "thinking he was very dark." She told Pop Sugar, "At first you think he could be, like, a serial killer."
10
When Luke Bryan first approached Caroline Boyer in a crowded bar, she thought he was a "big personality with this loud mouth." She told Jockey, "It took me a couple of days to realize that this was a real character. This wasn't just some drunk college guy, this is how he acts."
11
And finally, for the first year of knowing her "Transparent" costar, Bradley Whitford, Amy Landecker "kind of thought that he seemed like a cocky actor boy, and [she] wasn’t really that interested."
