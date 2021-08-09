22 Cleaning Products That Actually Do Their Jobs In 10 Minutes Or Less

Cleaning a home can take a lot of time, especially if clogged drains, carpet stains and other messes never seem to end. If you’re looking for products that’ll clean quickly and without a lot of elbow grease, you’ve come to the right place. From drain snakes to pet hair rollers, here are some options that’ll get your living space sparkling in less than 10 minutes.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A stamp-in gel
A laundry stain pre-treat stick
An instant stain remover
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend
A blinds duster
A bottle of wood conditioner and polish
A drain weasel
A set of drill brushes
A diamond cleaning stick
A bottle of rust stain remover
A pack of dishwasher tablets
A carpet freshening powder
A cast-iron scrubber
A Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
An electronics cleaner
A pet hair remover brush
A container of heavy-duty wipes
Washing machine cleaning tablets
A volcanic microwave cleaner
A pumice stone
A stainless steel cleaner and polish
And a pack of toilet cleaning bombs