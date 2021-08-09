HuffPost Finds

22 Cleaning Products That Actually Do Their Jobs In 10 Minutes Or Less

Microwave cleaners, stain removers, pet hair rollers and more cleaning tools that'll get your home sparkling in little time.
Natalie Brown and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Cleaning a home can take a lot of time, especially if clogged drains, carpet stains and other messes never seem to end. If you’re looking for products that’ll clean quickly and without a lot of elbow grease, you’ve come to the right place. From drain snakes to pet hair rollers, here are some options that’ll get your living space sparkling in less than 10 minutes.

A stamp-in gel
It only takes two seconds to apply, and it'll keep your toilet sparkling clean for up to 12 days.

Promising review: "A lazy housekeepers best friend — these are amazing and I'm bummed I haven't tried them until now! Warning: possible TMI! We're big fans of the 'if it's yellow, let it mellow' potty practice in our home as it conserves a serious amount of water if you flush every 3-4 tinkles vs every time....anyways! These little gems are easy to use and with our limited flushing, one application tends to last around two weeks before it starts to lose its smell and effectiveness. But it has kept our bowls clean and the bathroom smelling fresh." — Stephanie

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $14.27.
A laundry stain pre-treat stick
Rub it onto damp clothes covered in dirt, food or makeup, then place them in the laundry to quickly get rid of stains.

Celsious is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Brooklyn that sells sustainable laundry essentials.

Get it from Celsious for $8.
An instant stain remover
Spritz this formula on upholstery and blot instantly to remove wine spills, mud tracks and pet accident stains.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany

Get a bottle on Amazon for $11.93.
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend
Dirty stovetops and grimy faucets don't stand a chance with this multi-purpose cleaner that'll break down grease and hard water stains.

Promising review: "Like a hot knife through butter for built up hard water stains on my glass shower doors. I've tried everything and this stuff worked in two minutes. Made me a little embarrassed it took so long to find something so effective. I haven't tried it on anything else yet but I guarantee I'll be reordering just to have extra. Just can't have enough of a good thing." — Amazon Customer

Get a bottle on Amazon for $12.15.
A blinds duster
Swipe away nasty dust from your blinds with this handy tool that cleans two blinds at a time, so you don't have to spend hours cleaning.

Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. My wife now does all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." — R.D.

Get one on Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors).
A bottle of wood conditioner and polish
Get grandma's old chest or an antique table shiny again with this two-in-one wood conditioner and polish.

Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever, it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel, fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski

Get a 16-ounce bottle on Amazon for $12.63.
A drain weasel
It reaches down into clogged drains, twists so its micro hooks latch on tight and then removes gross wads of hair slowing down your tub or sink.

Get the handle and five refills on Amazon for $17.95.
A set of drill brushes
Attach one of these to a drill and say goodbye to embedded grime in your grout, tub and showers in minutes.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used these to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry

Get a set of three scrub brushes on Amazon for $14.95+ (available in six colors).
A diamond cleaning stick
Just dab this gentle cleaning solution on dull jewelry pieces to get them sparkling again.

Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about this product and the fact that it's under $10 but once I opened and used it, OMG! I have a rose de France amethyst wedding ring and the stone was so cloudy it looked terrible. I kept trying to clean it with a toothbrush and warm water/mild soap as I was instructed when it was purchased. It would get clean but I couldn't get behind the stone so it would never really look clean. I used this product and once it was rinsed and dry it looked just like the day I received it. I was so excited! Fell back in love with my ring again and can't stop looking at it. The bristles on the brush really get into the tiny holes behind the ring setting which allows for an actual scrub on the back of the stone to remove the buildup. This product is amazing." — KY Acton

Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
A bottle of rust stain remover
Tackle tough orange rust with this liquid formula. It'll easily dissolve stains without heavy-duty scrubbing.

Promising review: "I used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks and shower. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of other brands. I will buy this again hands down. I just sprayed, walk away for a few minutes and wiped and rinsed." — Carrie D.

Get a bottle on Amazon for $9.21.
A pack of dishwasher tablets
Get your dishwasher squeaky clean with these tablets that help wash away lime and mineral build-up.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use this regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from build-up. It was recommended to me by my super, and after my positive experience, I am happy to co-sign his recommendation." — cheapchicshopper

Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
A carpet freshening powder
Sprinkle this citrus-scented formula on your carpet before vacuuming to help absorb stinky odors.

Pardo Naturals is a small business specializing in products that are chemical-free and designed for folks with issues related to sensitive skin.

Get it from Pardo Naturals for $9.
A cast-iron scrubber
No dish soap is necessary for this little tool that'll scrub away stubborn food residue in minutes.

Promising review: "This has completely changed the way I use my cast iron pan. I can cook whatever I want and know the pan will be as good as new. For people that worry about the seasoning on the pan, this definitely won't hurt a thing. Once I'm done cleaning, I'll shake off any excess water and then heat it on the stove top for a minute until its completely dry. I'll then put a a very light coating of oil on it and heat it up again and the pan will be good to go for the next use. My pan has never cooked better." — Josh

Get it on Amazon for $21.99.
A Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Say goodbye to crayon scribbles and grease with this squishy gem that helps dissolve stains on walls.

Promising review: "I can't believe how clean I could get my non-porcelain sink with this product. I was so disgusted with trying all types of cleansers, with very mixed results. But just a wipe or two and the sink was sparkling! Next, I tackled the tub — once, no doubt, a lovely porcelain fixture but now with worn-down porcelain that wants to hold onto every smudge of dirt or stain. Again, the sponge worked! It really did clean up, if not so sparkly white. I even considered taking a bath again, which I hated to do before." — Penina

Get a pack of nine on Amazon for $8.97.
An electronics cleaner
Sweep up dust, debris and crumbs from laptop keyboards, phone screens and camera lenses with ease.

Promising review: "My laptop hasn't been so clean since I bought it! Much better than compressed air cleaning. Using the rubbery end, you can even clean off the finger-tracker and using the little brush, you get out all those annoying little crumbs and pieces of stuff that both impede your keyboard performance and make it look dirty. I wish I would have taken before and after pictures — the difference is astonishing! I was skeptical, but this little tool is worth the price." — Amazon Customer

Get it on Amazon for $7.99.
A pet hair remover brush
If your fur baby is shedding a lot, this brush easily removes pet hairs from couches, pillows, blankets and more.

Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick and SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these as Christmas presents for all of our pet-loving friends." — Magpie

Get one on Amazon for $24.95.
A container of heavy-duty wipes
Perfect for wiping up bird poop, nail polish and grease, these multi-purpose wipes tackle multiple messes and spare you a lengthy cleaning session.

Promising review: "These towels are awesome for so many things. They are large and very sturdy, so they work well for household cleaning. The real benefit for me, though, is having a wipe that works for things like the grill, the oven, the dashboard of my car, muddy shoes, chairs and umbrellas that go to soccer games and practices and lawn furniture. I frequently wipe something down, rinse the towel and wipe again. The wipes are heavy enough to go through three to four rinses and wipes and still hold up. The smell is mild and doesn't linger on my hands or what I've wiped down. Because the canister is heavier than most, and the lid fits well and it's easy to throw one of these in the trunk or cargo area without worrying about leaks. The canister's recyclable when the towels are gone — an added bonus." — COMom

Get a tub on Amazon for $13.94.
Washing machine cleaning tablets
Your dirty clothes will actually come out clean thanks to these tablets designed to get rid of mold, mildew and hard water buildup. Drop one into your washer, turn it on and you'll be good to go.

Promising review: "I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh." — Kelli Crawford

Get a pack of six on Amazon for $11.98.
A volcanic microwave cleaner
This fun gadget steams up all the sauce and food bits stuck inside your microwave, so you can easily clean them up. Just add water and vinegar, put it on high for five minutes and wipe clean with a paper towel.

Promising review: "Makes cleaning so easy! It was actually a lot bigger than I had figured so that was a great surprise. I added white vinegar and water and put it in for 8 minutes. I didn't let anything cool off, I just wiped everything down. It made what would normally be a 15-minute scrub job into a 2-minute wipe off job." — Michelle Tenney

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
A pumice stone
Say goodbye to stubborn toilet bowl rings with this pumice stone that gently removes them on the spot.

Promising review: "I bought a house and the toilets were stained bad. This product was recommended to avoid having to buy a whole new toilet. And it worked incredibly! My toilet looks brand-new again! Highly suggest trying this product before buying a whole new toilet!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
A stainless steel cleaner and polish
Use this stainless steel cleaner to wipe away smudges from kitchen appliances without a lot of elbow grease.

Promising Review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
And a pack of toilet cleaning bombs
These little fizzy balls can help clean a dirty toilet with little effort: Just drop one into the bowl, swish, let it fizz for a few minutes and use a toilet brush to finish up the job.

Juniperseed Mercantile is small business based in Colorado with a passion for great skincare, simple living and the planet.

Promising review: "This is my second purchase of theses so you can tell I totally love them. They work great and I just store them in a jar on the back of the toilet. Definitely can't say I’ve ever stored any other toilet cleaner out in the open." — Laura Wick

Get the pack of five from Juniperseed Mercantile on Etsy for $10.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
