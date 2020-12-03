20 Of The Best Gifts For 'Schitt's Creek' Fans

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds Fans of "Schitt's Creek" will love these gift ideas.

If you’re “trying very hard not to connect with people right now” thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we get it.

Luckily, we have TV to fill the void left by those friends and family members we haven’t seen IRL for months. Namely, the one true gem that is “Schitt’s Creek.”

Tenor

“Schitt’s Creek” fans know that there are lot of things to love about the show, from Moira’s over-the-top fashion to David’s one-liners. And fortunately, many of those things translate into great gifts for “Schitt’s Creek” fans, like David’s iconic “NONCHALANCE” sweatshirt or a Rosebud Motel coffee mug.

For the friend who says Moira is their spirit animal, to the family member who relates deeply to David’s metaphor for ”[liking] the wine and not the label,” these gifts ideas are perfect for any “Schitt’s Creek” lovers in your life.

Pair any one of these gifts with a bottle of their favorite fruit wine, and you’ve got a winner.