20 Of The Best Gifts For 'Schitt's Creek' Fans

Take it from us, these gifts are better than a glass of your favorite fruit wine.

Fans of "Schitt's Creek" will love these gift ideas.
If you’re “trying very hard not to connect with people right now” thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we get it.

Luckily, we have TV to fill the void left by those friends and family members we haven’t seen IRL for months. Namely, the one true gem that is “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Schitt’s Creek” fans know that there are lot of things to love about the show, from Moira’s over-the-top fashion to David’s one-liners. And fortunately, many of those things translate into great gifts for “Schitt’s Creek” fans, like David’s iconic “NONCHALANCE” sweatshirt or a Rosebud Motel coffee mug.

For the friend who says Moira is their spirit animal, to the family member who relates deeply to David’s metaphor for ”[liking] the wine and not the label,” these gifts ideas are perfect for any “Schitt’s Creek” lovers in your life.

Pair any one of these gifts with a bottle of their favorite fruit wine, and you’ve got a winner.

Take a look below at some of the best gifts for “Schitt’s Creek” fans:

Etsy / Grandiose Gift
Available in two styles and three colors in sizes S to 4X. Get it for $25+ at Etsy.
Always Fits
Get it for $10 at Always Fits.
Etsy / Silver By Swan
Available in gold, silver, rose gold or black and in five different lengths. Get it for $45 at Etsy.
Etsy / GirlfriendsdesignsCA
Get it for $10 at Etsy.
Etsy / Whiskey and Zen
Get it for $21 at Etsy.
Always Fits
Available in sizes XS to 4X. Get it for $35 at Always Fits.
Etsy / Northern Flame Candles
Get them for $10.50+ at Etsy.
Etsy / Kat Plus Matt
Available in three colors in sizes S to 3X. Get a replica of David's "NONCHALANCE" sweatshirt for $20+ at Etsy.
Always Fits
Get it for $5.50 at Always Fits.
Always Fits
Get it for $4.50 at Always Fits.
Always Fits
Get it for $16 at Always Fits.
Etsy / Nastya Designs Shop
Available in three colors in sizes XS to L. Get it for $30 at Etsy.
Etsy / Apothecary MI
Available in sizes newborn to 18 months. Get it for $15+ at Etsy.
Always Fits
Get it for $5.50 at Always Fits.
Society6
Get it for $29 at Society6.
Society6
Available in sizes S to 2X. Get it for $26 at Society6.
Always Fits
Get it for $18.50 at Always Fits.
Always Fits
Get it for $5.50 at Always Fits.
Etsy / Kat Plus Matt
Available in nine colors in sizes S to 3X. Get it for $20+ at Etsy.
Society6
Available in sizes 2'x3' or 4'x6'. Get it for $50+ at Society6.
