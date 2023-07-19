33 Splurgeworthy Home Products That Just Make Sense To Buy

Popular items from this list include:
• A rapid cold brew maker by Dash that instantly makes iced coffee in under nine minutes.
• The Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner.
• A compact rolling desk bike to put an end to your stagnant work day.
A rapid cold brew maker
Promising review:
"I like cold brew year round and this may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried.
It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." — Liz
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99
.Promising review
: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results, honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work
since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!!
I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" — jovana montoya
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
EyeVac
is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use. Available in six colors. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A wire-free, motion-detecting Noorio security camera
Promising review
: "One of the best purchases I have made, super convenient to use and install, great pictures and recordings.
Has a SD card already installed so no need to spend extra money. The customer support is outstanding, easy to reach and very helpful.
One thing to note is that to capture all recordings, you need to enable both motion and person detections. I had it set on only person to limit notifications but it missed a few recordings of me going in and out of the house for some reason. I haven’t had any trouble getting a recording now after enabling both. Best of all, there are no hidden and monthly fees, don’t have anybody hassling or forcing you to subscribe in order to view more recordings.
I will buy another." — David
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Available in four colors.Promising review
: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness
. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy
A s pillow designed for side, back, and stomach sleepers
Available in two sizes and three shapes.
Promising review:
"I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven
. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
Promising review:
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops.
If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily
. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle
Available in 13 colors and styles.
Promising review
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect.
The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
A slim profile shoe rack
Available in four colors.Promising review
: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." — mmaj
A pressure relief seat cushion
Promising review
: "Changed my life. I work from home and sit at my desk nine hours during the week and four on Saturdays. I had so much pain in my tail bone sometimes I could hardly stand after sitting all day.
Since receiving cushion (which arrived on time and is as described), I have had about 90% pain relief. I was hesitant to order because of the price, but it is worth every penny.
I take it on flights and road trips and am considering buying another one to leave in my vehicle." — Poboie
A compact, low noise ice maker
Promising review
: "We desperately needed a way to have more ice at our summer home, and this was the best purchase we’ve made to fix this! So easy to use and continually makes ice all day like we want it. We put the ice into the freezer as it continues to make it, so we never run out!
So much better than constantly making trips to the gas station and spending money on bags of ice! So worth the purchase!" — Jackie
A TikTok-famous 3-in-1 convertible reading chair
Available in four colors.Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
A user-friendly Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit
Each Click & Grow kit comes with three basil pods to start you off, and you can check out the full selection of grow pods
for more options. Available in three colors. Promising review:
"The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to setup and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well.
My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click and Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is straightforward and sets you up to be a successful gardener no matter your experience level.
I wanted to grow some herbs and vegetables in the winter. I love the Click & Grow!" — Kbaumg
A stuffed waffle maker
Promising review:
"I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese
. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
A compact rolling desk bike
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM, and other stats. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before.
The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!
" — Amazon customer
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
Promising review:
"Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover,
the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for.
Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
A portable mini projector
Promising review:
"This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku
and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter
so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage.
I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" — Joanna
A touchless paper towel dispenser
Promising review
: "Do we need it? No. But it might be my favorite unnecessary gadget purchase of all time.
It leaves our counter tops uncluttered, the no touch sensor lets me grab a paper towel with dirty hands, and I feel like we use less paper towels overall.
It’s easy to install, easy to program, and easy to replace the roll." — Mlc
A Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
Options include everything from margaritas, whiskey sours, and old fashioneds, and the machine even self-cleans at the end of each cocktail to prevent flavors from leaking into other drinks. Promising review:
"Finally made the purchase (TikTok did it...brilliant marketing!) as a gift to my wife. The packaging was great. Was delivered one day early and very quick. We are really enjoying the machine and sharing it with friends. Overall feels a bit pricey, but well worth it considering the fun, variety and novelty. The drinks are good!" — Pepstero
A high end sound machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies
is a small business established in 2009 specializing in sound technology for personal care. It's compatible with speakers and headphones, so if you're sharing the room you don't have to subject your partner to it.Promising review
: "I have suffered from insomnia all my life, and have found if I fall asleep listening to something I sleep better. I tried falling asleep to the TV, but invariably around 3 a.m., I would wake up listening to infomercials. Then, while traveling, my husband and I stayed in a very nice hotel that had this product in our room. I tried it, and slept like a baby the whole time we were there!
I knew I had to have one at home, and ordered this as soon as we got home. I love that it has so many different sounds to choose from, as well as volume adjustment. You can leave it on all night or set the timer to shut off.
This is a fantastic product, and while not inexpensive, in my opinion, well worth the money." —Tamstrat
A space-saving, compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
Promising review
: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for eight minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 degrees for 10 minutes and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package.
Highly recommend!" — Ryan Chrum
A bamboo plant stand
Available in two colors.Promising review
: "I decided to get this shelf as a plant stand and I’m so happy I did! All in all assembly took around five minutes, and the instructions were very straight forward. The shelf as a whole has a very slight wobble to it when standing by itself on a flat smooth surface, but when placed against a wall or railing there is no wobble at all. If you are planning to use this shelf as a plant stand I would highly recommend flipping the shelves upside down for assembly, this gives you a lip on the outer edge of the shelves so things are less likely to slide off or tip over during heavy winds." — Amazon customer
An artificial olive tree
Available in three heights.Promising review
: "Amazing quality! Looks MUCH more expensive than it is.
Comes packaged really nicely and looks super realistic. Branches are easily bent and stems can be fluffed out to desired fullness.
Have purchased many times and will again! 5 stars!" — Farmhouse Pehr
A wine nook dispenser
Wine Nook
is a small business specializing in wine accessories for home and event use. Available in five colors.Promising review
: "I switched to boxed wine as my town no longer recycles glass and I felt horrible just throwing the bottles away. As much as I like my faves (Black Box Cab and Bota Nighthawk Black), the boxes looked crummy. This fixed all that! It looks great sitting on my butler's pantry shelf against the liquor bottles. Very fun!
Note, you will remove the bag of wine from the box and set it inside, the the shape of your box doesn't matter. A+!" — AmandaFMascio
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker
Promising review:
"I like iced coffee with high caffeine. This fits the bill perfectly and is a joy to use and drink. My Starbucks monthly bill has come down considerably after buying this unit,
and I'm ready to hit the ground running that much sooner in the morning. I especially enjoy the self cleaning feature and the ability to run it for smaller or larger cup sizes.
Truly a premium product." — David T.
A sleek Beast Blender
Available in three colors.
A super plush faux-fur weighted blanket
Comma Home
is an eco-friendly home goods company that works with small organizations in all 50 states to donate 10% of sales to help the homeless. Available in two weights and two colors.Promising review
: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal, my son and I both suffer from anxiety and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful.
I cannot recommend enough worth every penny and the faux fur is glorious!" — Meagan B.
A Samsung Frame TV
You can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just your vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, and control your smart home devices from the television. Available in six sizes, six styles, and with or without expert installation.Promising review:
"This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more." — Mallory Mower
An adult-sized sleep cocoon
Sleep Pod
is a Wisconsin-based, family-owned small business that specializes in quality products to improve sleep. Available in five sizes. Promising review
: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hours and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once.
It's comfortable not too warm and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." — Amy Archambault
A super-stylish vinyl record storage shelf
I bought one of these as an apartment-warming gift for my own darn self and I love it to pieces. It's compact so it doesn't take up much space, but adds a lovely sophistication to the corner of the room.
Plus it just makes me so happy to see my favorite vinyls all on display like decor, and not have to be scrambling around under the bed or on a random shelf where I used to keep them so they'd be 'safe.' This came fully constructed, too, so there was no hassle pulling it straight out of the box.
These are so popular that they're constantly on backorder, so a heads up you might have to wait a few weeks depending on what color you choose — but it is *seriously* worth it!
Available in four colors.Promising review:
"I love this record player. It fits so perfect in my studio apartment and the size is incredible for those small spaces that aren’t as easy to fill. It fits my record player perfectly and I love the second shelf to add extra touches." — shanellllea
A wall-mounted coat rack
Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." — Femke
A plush "dog bed for humans"
Available in three colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me.
I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years.
I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in?
Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — Heavenstinyangels
An electric pressure washer
Promising review:
"Love this little miracle worker! I have never used a power washer before. And this was easy to assemble and easy to use. It did such a great job. My neighbors even remarked on how great my driveway and sidewalks looked!" — a human