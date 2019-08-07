There is no fragrance like Le Labo’s Santal 33.

While perhaps not talked about today as often as it was in 2015 ― when The New York Times called it the “perfume you smell everywhere” ― its staying power is as potent as its formula. The brand likens its aroma to the vibe of an old Marlboro ad, rich with notes of cardamom, iris, violet, cedarwood and sandalwood.

To know it is to love it, recognize it immediately and marvel at its musky, leathery “addictive comfort.”

It’s rare to find a scent so universally loved by both people and places (like many a hotel lobby), and that rarity comes at a price. A 3.4-ounce bottle of the scent will set you back a steep $275.

Le Labo’s high quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail explain the high price tag ― and the bottle lasts a long time. But it’s a lot of money to spend on a fragrance.

If the heavenly scent isn’t in your budget at the moment, we’ve rounded up six more affordable dupes, all under $100. There are classics like Dior and a newer brand that one Cosmopolitan writer proclaimed “smells just like” the Le Labo scent for $78. And while some are smaller than the bottle mentioned above, you could buy two of some of these for less than one Santal 33.

Check them out below, and happy spritzing.