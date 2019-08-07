Style & Beauty

If You Love Le Labo's Santal 33 Fragrance, Try These Affordable Dupes Instead

You don't need to empty your bank account to smell like heaven.

There is no fragrance like Le Labo’s Santal 33.

While perhaps not talked about today as often as it was in 2015 ― when The New York Times called it the “perfume you smell everywhere” ― its staying power is as potent as its formula. The brand likens its aroma to the vibe of an old Marlboro ad, rich with notes of cardamom, iris, violet, cedarwood and sandalwood.

To know it is to love it, recognize it immediately and marvel at its musky, leathery “addictive comfort.”

It’s rare to find a scent so universally loved by both people and places (like many a hotel lobby), and that rarity comes at a price. A 3.4-ounce bottle of the scent will set you back a steep $275.

Le Labo’s high quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail explain the high price tag ― and the bottle lasts a long time. But it’s a lot of money to spend on a fragrance.

If the heavenly scent isn’t in your budget at the moment, we’ve rounded up six more affordable dupes, all under $100. There are classics like Dior and a newer brand that one Cosmopolitan writer proclaimed “smells just like” the Le Labo scent for $78. And while some are smaller than the bottle mentioned above, you could buy two of some of these for less than one Santal 33.

Check them out below, and happy spritzing.

Maison Louis Marie No. 02 Le Long Fond Perfume oil, $57
Maison Louis Marie
The most affordable of the bunch, this perfume oil boasts notes of hinoki wood, cedarwood, patchouli and white musk. Get the Maison Louis Marie No. 02 Le Long Fond perfume oil for $57
Clean Reserve Sel Santal Eau De Parfum, $98
Sephora
It doesn't only share a name with the cult classic, it shares a scent profile. Key notes include mandarin, violet and sandalwood. Get the Clean Reserve Sel Santal eau de parfum for $98

SJP Beauty Stash Eau De Parfum Spray, $75
SJP Beauty
Carrie Bradshaw-approved. Notes include cedarwood atlas, vetiver and pistachio. Get the SJP Beauty Stash eau de parfum spray for $75
Burberry Touch for Men, $63
Sephora
While Santal 33 is unisex, this Burberry touch is technically for men. But with fragrance notes including Virginia cedarwood and mandarin tree leaves, what's in a label, anyway? Get the Burberry Touch for Men for $63
Kierin NYC Santal Sky, $78
Kierin NYC
The key ingredients in this "woody, spicy" fragrance are cardamom, saffron, sandalwood and vetiver. One Le Labo lover called it "exactly what you want to be doused in at all times." Get the Kierin NYC Santal Sky eau de parfum for $78
Dior Fahrenheit, $49.97
Walmart
Fahrenheit is an oldie but a goodie at an affordable price point. And while it's also technically a cologne, it's a musky, woodsy scent that works as a perfect dupe. Get Dior Fahrenheit for $49.97
