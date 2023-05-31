“Absolutely beautiful foundation! Love the feel - looks very skin-like (a co-worker even said she didn’t know I wore foundation, which I feel says a lot). Lasts 10+ hours on me without breaking up, even on days when I’m on my feet all day running around (I manage a warehouse and it includes some pretty physical tasks). Shade range is decent, the 4.5-5.5 Rich Medium is perfect for me. A little easy to overapply but just have to start small. I like this even better than the Fenty Ease Drop!” — Katie

“Like your skin but better!” — Jennifer

“This product is awesome! Easy to use, very forgiving with fine lines and wrinkles, long-lasting, provides natural hydrated finish without looking oily or shimmery. I have medium skin tone, and I’m able to wear shades 4-5 and 3-4 interchangably. This product truly matches your skin. It’s light-medium coverage and buildable. It makes your skin look natural but better!” — AshRees

“This is the best tinted serum foundation. Tried it because tiktok told me to, kept using because I love it! 12/10 would recommend to a friend!” — Ginny

“10 out of 10! First foundation to match me perfectly. L’Oreal has done it! I am having a great time with L’Oreal foundations in general. This gives such a beautiful look without all the matte-ness. I’m tired of matte foundation. I’m an oily skin babe but I don’t want to look like I have a mask on my face. So, I have accepted some oils will come through. Skin looking like skin is important to me. This gives good coverage without emphasizing texture. I put it on with my fingers then hit it with a damp beauty blender all over. It’s flawless. My cream bronzer and blush don’t disturb the foundation underneath. Love this foundation. The dropper is dumb so I went on Amazon and bought a pump for it. It’s worth getting the pump.” — Lsp

“It’s a fantastic product. It’s a dupe for Armani foundation.” — Teapot505