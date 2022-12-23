Iowa TV sports reporter Mark Woodley wasn’t a good sport at all Thursday when he was asked to cover a snowstorm outside ― and America was loving him for it. (Watch the video below.)

Woodley, from KWWL in Waterloo, went viral for his squall of hilarious complaints as the state plunged into arctic temperatures.

He even posted a best-of supercut of his shift, and if Twitter could charge a two-drink minimum for a guy doing the weather, this might be the moment.

“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?” he said.

He was just getting, er, warmed up. A sampling:

“I didn’t even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning — until today.”

“Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

Grousing that he could not be riding in a “stormchaser” vehicle, he said, “That thing is heated; the outdoors currently is not heated.”

“I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Woodley begged to resume his regular job. Given the success of his weather outing, which received shoutouts from movie director Judd Apatow and actor-comedian David Cross, we forecast more of that coverage in his future.