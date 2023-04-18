ShoppingGift Guides Birthdaygifts

22 Nice Booze-Free Gifts That Are Perfect For Birthdays Or Housewarmings

These tasteful home decor items, cookware staples and practical goods are a little more thoughtful than a bottle of booze.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The Our Place <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan&sid=64387113e4b05765f3815723&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Always Pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64387113e4b05765f3815723" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan&sid=64387113e4b05765f3815723&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Always Pan</a>, a flight of <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=90182&afftrack=64387113e4b05765f3815723&urllink=brightland.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-artist-capsule" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="artisan olive oils" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64387113e4b05765f3815723" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=90182&afftrack=64387113e4b05765f3815723&urllink=brightland.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-artist-capsule" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">artisan olive oils</a>, a <a href="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11363-265720-150970?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Fbaies-berries-candle-190g.html&sid=64387113e4b05765f3815723&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="luxury candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64387113e4b05765f3815723" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11363-265720-150970?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Fbaies-berries-candle-190g.html&sid=64387113e4b05765f3815723&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">luxury candle</a> from Diptyque and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aesop-Resurrection-Aromatique-Hand-Ounce/dp/B0072J58MM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64387113e4b05765f3815723%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aesop aromatic hand soap" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64387113e4b05765f3815723" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aesop-Resurrection-Aromatique-Hand-Ounce/dp/B0072J58MM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64387113e4b05765f3815723%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Aesop aromatic hand soap</a>.
Our Place, Brightland, Amazon, Diptyque
The Our Place Always Pan, a flight of artisan olive oils, a luxury candle from Diptyque and Aesop aromatic hand soap.

So you’ve been invited to a housewarming or birthday party and are tasked with finding just the right gift. It can be tricky business, especially if your goal is to present something that’s tasteful, useful and unlike something your gift-receiver already has — along with being alcohol-free.

If you’re completely at a loss for what to buy that’s not just a bottle of wine or booze, or just want to streamline the gift hunt, seek inspiration from the following list of curated items that have true crowd-pleasing potential. Shop chic home office additions, functional kitchen wares and luxury bathroom essentials that are sure to get you a return invite.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Under $50

1
Amazon
An aromatic hand soap from Aesop
Packed to the brim with nourishing oils and the uplifting aromatic fragrance of rosemary leaf, mandarin rind and cedar, Aesop's adored Resurrection hand wash belongs on any home's kitchen or bathroom sink.
$41 at Amazon$41 at Nordstrom$41 at Aesop
2
Amazon
A countertop frozen fruit soft-serve maker
This countertop soft-serve maker transforms frozen fruit into creamy sorbet confections in just 10 minutes or less. All of the components are also dishwasher safe so clean up is less of a hassle.
$39.18 at Amazon
3
Uncommon Goods
A linen-covered wireless gadget charger
Ideal for anyone who loves aesthetically pleasing functionality or runs at the site of cord clutter, this Belgian linen-covered charging pad can keep all their gadgets charged in one place, including watches, tablets and phones.
$40+ at Uncommon Goods
4
Shinola
A large linen journal from Shinola
This large hard-cover journal from Shinola is American-made using sustainably sourced acid-free, ruled paper and smyth-sewn binding for extra durability. The linen cover comes in six colors with monogramming available.
$30 at Shinola
5
Trade Coffee
A bag of fair trade artisan coffee beans
Roasted by Denver, Colorado-based Huckleberry Coffee Roasters, this bag of coffee beans exclusive to Trade Coffee is sweet, smooth and boasts notes of milk chocolate, vanilla and deep caramel. If this doesn't seem to suit the palette of the person you're gifting, Trade has an extensive selection of ethically and locally sourced coffee that carries something for every preference.
$18.50 at Trade Coffee
6
Anthropologie
A set of four acrylic tumblers
These dishwasher-safe highball glasses are made from a delightful jelly-finish acrylic and are perfect for outdoor gatherings or pool-side beverages. Snag them in five different color options.
$40 at Anthropologie
7
Uncommon Goods
A swivel cheese board
Made from bamboo and designed with compact storage in mind, this swivel cheese board folds open to reveal three tiers of serving space and is perfect for the charcuterie lover in your life.
$47+ at Uncommon Goods
8
Anthropologie
A "salut" and "adieu" doormat
This clever dual-ended doormat gives an appropriate salutation to anyone coming or going. It's made from natural coconut fibers and measures 18 by 30 inches.
$48 at Anthropologie
9
Mark & Graham
A monogrammed leather tassel keychain
The perfect addition to a new set of house or apartment keys, this tassel keychain from Mark & Graham is made from genuine leather and metal hardware and can be customized with your person's name or initials. There are also tons of color combinations to choose from.
$45 at Mark & Graham

Under $100

1
Diptyque
A luxury berry-scented candle
Fans of "Sex And The City" may already be familiar with the true symbol of luxury that is the Baies candle from Diptyque. If you're not, rest assured the fragrance of freshly picked blackcurrant berries and flowery rose accents emitted by this candle will be sure to knock the socks off of anyone receiving it.
$74 at Diptyque
2
Amazon
A 4-pack of Apple Airtags
The Apple Airtag is arguably one of the easiest ways to track down lost valuables like a purse or luggage during travel. It uses precision finding with ultra wideband technology utilizes Apple's Find My network, a crowdsourced platform that can track missing items once an Airtag is placed in lost mode.
$89.99 at Amazon$99.99 at Target$89.99 at Walmart
3
Brooklinen
A pair of Turkish cotton bath towels
These good-looking bath towels from Brooklinen are made from 100% Turkish cotton and are OEKO-TEX-certified for using human- and eco-safe dyes.They are available in mango, mint and pink checkerboard designs.
$63.75 at Brooklinen

Under $150

1
Amazon
A beyond-popular carpet and upholstery cleaner
If the person you're gifting happens to be a pet owner and doesn’t already own a Bissell Little Green, this gift will really wow them. This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 43,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, they don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save them time and effort.
$123.59 at Amazon
2
Anthropologie
A versatile workplace monitor stand
Both functional and nice to look at, this workplace monitor stand can be used in multiple ways to satisfy anyone's home office needs. It's made from sleek ash wood and comes with several compartments ideal for storing and organizing documents, notebooks and other desk accessories.
$120 at Anthropologie
3
Anthropologie
A luxe faux fur throw
Luxurious and plush, this Anthropologie-exclusive throw comes in five colorways, each one featuring a white frosted tip effect. The blankets are made from OEKO-TEX-certified materials that are eco-friendly and free from chemicals.
$138 at Anthropologie
4
Food52
A Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish
You can never go wrong gifting a piece from Le Creuset, an iconic brand known for crafting quality enameled cookware that's coveted by home cooks and professionals alike. This particular casserole dish is made from a highly thermal-resistant stoneware and has been enameled to ensure a non-porous, non-reactive, and scratch-resistant performance. It's available in a number of colors and is safe for use in the microwave, oven, freezer and can even be popped in the dishwasher.
$115 at Food52$115 at Williams Sonoma
5
Amazon
A Barefoot Dreams plush hooded robe
There's an internet fervor surrounding Barefoot Dreams, maker of the celebrity-loved blankets, bathrobes and socks. This plush unisex bathrobe is made from the brand's signature ultra-soft and slightly stretchy ribbed fabric and comes in three colors and three general sizes.
$122.22+ at Amazon
6
Ruggable
A fully washable rug
Ruggable changed the game when it comes to large-scale rugs that previously would only be spot-cleaned. On its website, you can choose from a variety of sizes, styles and pile options, but each rug is actually two pieces: a lightweight machine-washable rug cover that is both stain- and water-resistant, and a slightly soft non-slip pad it attaches to so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around, even in high-traffic areas (you can also choose a cushioned pad). This rug features a cute lemonade theme and comes in four color combos and tons of size options, starting at 2 by 3 feet and all the way up to 6 by 9 feet.
$129+ at Ruggable
7
Adidas
A classic pair of Adidas Gazelles
The iconic Adidas Gazelle hails from the late '60s, but it's a style that remains ever on trend. This pair is a reissue of the 1991 Gazelle, with the same suede materials, proportions and textures as the original. They are available in 11 colors in men's sizes 4-14.
$100 at Adidas

$250 and under

1
Our Place
The iconic 10-in-1 Always Pan
Meant to do the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware, the Always Pan is made from an exclusive non-stick ceramic coating and is capable of braising, searing, steaming, straining, sautéing, frying, storing and more. The fact that it comes in a selection of ultra-displayable colors doesn't hurt, either.
$150 at Our Place
2
Brightland
A flight of artisan infused olive oils
Brightland's 4-piece capsule of infused cold-pressed olive oils is the ultimate present for any indulgent home cook. The set comes with garlic, basil, chili and lemon oils housed inside UV-coated glass bottles that are just begging to be displayed.
$150 at Brightland (originally $160)
3
Shinola
A dual 5-port and USB power brick
Fashioned from a heavy-die cast metal enclosure with a substantial rubber base, this power brick from Shinola is one functional item that they won't mind having out in the open. The charging face features five traditional ports as well as two USB ports to easily juice up all their devices at once and the durable eight-foot custom-braided cord is designed to prevent kinks. This is available in six color combinations and was made in partnership with General Electric.
$250 at Shinola
