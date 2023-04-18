22 Nice Booze-Free Gifts That Are Perfect For Birthdays Or Housewarmings

Under $50
1
An aromatic hand soap from Aesop
2
A countertop frozen fruit soft-serve maker
3
A linen-covered wireless gadget charger
Advertisement
4
A large linen journal from Shinola
5
A bag of fair trade artisan coffee beans
6
A set of four acrylic tumblers
Advertisement
7
A swivel cheese board
8
A "salut" and "adieu" doormat
9
A monogrammed leather tassel keychain
Advertisement
Under $100
1
A luxury berry-scented candle
2
A 4-pack of Apple Airtags
3
A pair of Turkish cotton bath towels
Advertisement
Under $150
1
A beyond-popular carpet and upholstery cleaner
2
A versatile workplace monitor stand
3
A luxe faux fur throw
Advertisement
4
A Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish
5
A Barefoot Dreams plush hooded robe
6
A fully washable rug
Advertisement
7
A classic pair of Adidas Gazelles
$250 and under
1
The iconic 10-in-1 Always Pan
2
A flight of artisan infused olive oils
Advertisement
3
A dual 5-port and USB power brick