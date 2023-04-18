22 Nice Booze-Free Gifts That Are Perfect For Birthdays Or Housewarmings

So you’ve been invited to a housewarming or birthday party and are tasked with finding just the right gift. It can be tricky business, especially if your goal is to present something that’s tasteful, useful and unlike something your gift-receiver already has — along with being alcohol-free.

If you’re completely at a loss for what to buy that’s not just a bottle of wine or booze, or just want to streamline the gift hunt, seek inspiration from the following list of curated items that have true crowd-pleasing potential. Shop chic home office additions, functional kitchen wares and luxury bathroom essentials that are sure to get you a return invite.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.