Fashion is cyclical, and this week it seems we’ve circled back a few decades, at least in Hollywood.

Celebs posed for their usual step and repeats around the country and across the pond, all while unwittingly bestowing us with the makings of a solid ’80s high school prom. There were big sleeves and skirts, leather and lace, feathers, wild jumpsuits, sequins, pronounced shoulders and polka dots to boot.

Some looks were outrageously good, others just plain outrageous. But all together, they’re inspiring us to take a dig back into our own fashion archives this weekend.

Check out our picks for most outrageous celeb looks of the week below.