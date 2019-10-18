Style & Beauty

These Outrageous Celeb Outfits Have Us Wondering What Decade We're In

The category in Hollywood this week appears to be '80s prom.

Fashion is cyclical, and this week it seems we’ve circled back a few decades, at least in Hollywood.

Celebs posed for their usual step and repeats around the country and across the pond, all while unwittingly bestowing us with the makings of a solid ’80s high school prom. There were big sleeves and skirts, leather and lace, feathers, wild jumpsuits, sequins, pronounced shoulders and polka dots to boot.

Some looks were outrageously good, others just plain outrageous. But all together, they’re inspiring us to take a dig back into our own fashion archives this weekend.

Check out our picks for most outrageous celeb looks of the week below.

Malin Åkerman
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Malin Åkerman at the Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 12.
Hannah Brown
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Hannah Brown at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 13.
Cara Delevingne
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills on Oct. 13.
Kate Hudson
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Kate Hudson at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills on Oct. 13.
Vlada Roslyakova
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Vlada Roslyakova at a screening of "Frankie" in New York City on Oct. 14.
Maria Bello
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Maria Bello at Elle's 26th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.
Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer
Vivien Killilea via Getty Images
Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer at a screening of "Greener Grass" in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.
Sabrina McKenzie
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Sabrina McKenzie at the Real Bosses "In a Man's World" watch party in Atlanta on Oct. 15.
Jessica Biel
Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images
Jessica Biel at a photo call for "Limetown" in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.
Melii
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Melii at SiriusXM Studios in New York on Oct. 16.
Laverne Cox
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Laverne Cox at the Lakers game in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Karrueche Tran
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Karrueche Tran at the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Fall Gala in New York on Oct. 16.
Wendy Williams
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Wendy Williams is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 17.
Paloma Faith
John Phillips via Getty Images
Paloma Faith at the annual Global Gift Gala in London on Oct. 17.
