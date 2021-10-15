Sam Edwards via Getty Images Try one of these items the next time your neck pain strikes.

Neck pain is an extremely common problem; it’s estimated about 80% of people will experience it at some point in their life.

And it’s no surprise it’s so common, considering all the time we spend on our computers and mobile devices. The issue is prevalent in folks who spend long hours with their necks bent forward, which is otherwise known as “tech neck” or “text neck.” Neck pain can also be caused by other moves or injuries. Anyone who has ever slept the wrong way knows that it’s actually pretty easy to hurt your neck unintentionally.

“With over 300 muscles in the neck, it is common to irritate or ‘over-stretch’ a muscle from overuse or overexertion such as turning the head side to side,” said Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon in New Jersey. “Additionally, neck pain can come from causes that go beyond the muscles and tendons within the neck. Other causes of neck pain can include irritation of the neck joints, arthritic bone spurs, and disc or spinal cord problems.”

So how do the experts handle this issue? Below are a few products doctors personally recommend. (Of course it’s always best to chat with your physician about your specific case; if your neck pain isn’t getting better within a few days, reach out to your doctor to see what they can do.)