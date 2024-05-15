The best way to party like it’s 1999? Capture your memories on a disposable camera. Whether you’re planning a big event and want your guests to capture candids of each other, going on vacation and don’t want to take an expensive camera or just like the retro feeling and screenless ease of a one-and-done photo, we asked some of our favorite professional photographers for their suggestions on disposables.
If you live for an iPhone photo and are skeptical of going back to film, Kristen Gregor, photographer and founder of Petal & Glass Photography says there are some serious perks to using disposables. Camera-shy people don’t seem to mind them as much, you get off your phone and instead of worrying about getting the perfect shot, you just get to enjoy the photos.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to get your scans back and see your memories played back in such a honest, authentic, candid way. Film is perfect for that,” Gregor told HuffPost.
Sentimentality and nostalgia are the big reasons to use film, per Haley Richter, photographer and owner of Haley Richter Photography, as film can capture modern moments in a way that looks similar to photos from your parents or grandparents. It’s this unmistakable aesthetic: the colors, the grains, the blurs and spots that can only happen with a film camera. “The quality of film is nearly impossible to replicate with digital,” she said.
The final pro of disposable cameras is how user-friendly and un-precious they are, says Josiah Blizzard, professional photographer and owner of Josiah & Steph photography. “The barrier to entry is non-existent, anyone can use one!” Blizzard told HuffPost. “Hand a disposable to your uncle, grandfather or six-year-old and they can have fun capturing memories.”
To help you start collecting memories of your own, the photographers share their top disposable cameras.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A Kodak Fun Saver
Photographers Kristen Gregor
, Haley Richter
and Jason Moody
say you can't go wrong with the classic Kodak. It offers 27 pictures on 35 millimeter film, a built-in manual flash and accurate skin tone reproduction for photos of friends and family.
Moody explains that a disposable camera like this Kodak is highly portable, doesn't demand chords or chargers and can easily be passed around a party or event to get photos from different people's viewpoints.
"My number one suggestion though is to always
use the flash on a disposable camera," Moody told HuffPost. "The film in these cameras needs a ton of light, so unless you are photographing a subject in direct sunlight, the flash will be needed to properly expose the film."
Gregor agrees, noting to "Use that flash!!" as the camera's apertures (where the light gets through) are tiny. "Film loves light and color so keep that in mind for best results," she said.
A Fujifilm QuickSnap
Josiah & Steph Photography,
Gregor, Richter and Moody all also suggest Fujifilm's QuickSnap. "Those brands [Kodak and Fujifilm] have been around for decades and the film stocks are wonderful," Richter said.
This option also gives you 27 exposures, with a built-in manual 10-foot flash, meaning the flash will capture things within 10 feet. It's also a 35-millimeter camera that you can use indoors or outdoors.
Or, the waterproof version
An editor's choice — this waterproof disposable camera is guaranteed for fun memories at the lake, pool, beach, waterpark, ski mountain and other wet zones. It allows little ones and adults alike to still capture memories without being worried about drowning their phones in water or snow.
Like its dry counterpart, this camera option also gives you 27 exposures, yet this one operates up to 35 feet underwater and has a bigger shutter release so it's extra easy to use in the elements.
Without getting too technical, the film in this camera has a more powerful light sensitivity, so it doesn't have a flash option but still allows plenty of light in, making it suitable for outdoor exposures.
A black and white Ilford camera
While the name may be unfamiliar to you, Moody says that Ilford cameras are part of the "main three" along with Kodak and Fujifilm. If you're looking for black and white photos, this camera gives you 27 exposures, creating high contrast and fine grain black and white pics. It has a built-in flash, large viewfinder and solid plastic housing, making it a little more kid-friendly.
A Kodak Ektar H35 reusable film camera
If you'd like the ease of a disposable camera without the waste, know that there are affordable refillable film cameras out there.
"My go-to is the Kodak Ektar H35 and H35n," Blizzard said. "This camera gives you double the photos by cutting each frame in half meaning you get more bang for your buck. I have two of these and get 72 shots out of a roll of 35mm film."
About as simple as a disposable, this camera has a manual built-in flash and operates by pushing the top button to take a photo and rolling the film to get to the next shot. It can use any type of 35-millimeter film, so you can play around with brands and colors like black and white or sepia. You're gonna need a single AAA battery and some film to get started.