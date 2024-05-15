The best way to party like it’s 1999? Capture your memories on a disposable camera. Whether you’re planning a big event and want your guests to capture candids of each other, going on vacation and don’t want to take an expensive camera or just like the retro feeling and screenless ease of a one-and-done photo, we asked some of our favorite professional photographers for their suggestions on disposables.

If you live for an iPhone photo and are skeptical of going back to film, Kristen Gregor, photographer and founder of Petal & Glass Photography says there are some serious perks to using disposables. Camera-shy people don’t seem to mind them as much, you get off your phone and instead of worrying about getting the perfect shot, you just get to enjoy the photos.

Advertisement

“It’s the best feeling in the world to get your scans back and see your memories played back in such a honest, authentic, candid way. Film is perfect for that,” Gregor told HuffPost.

Sentimentality and nostalgia are the big reasons to use film, per Haley Richter, photographer and owner of Haley Richter Photography, as film can capture modern moments in a way that looks similar to photos from your parents or grandparents. It’s this unmistakable aesthetic: the colors, the grains, the blurs and spots that can only happen with a film camera. “The quality of film is nearly impossible to replicate with digital,” she said.

The final pro of disposable cameras is how user-friendly and un-precious they are, says Josiah Blizzard, professional photographer and owner of Josiah & Steph photography. “The barrier to entry is non-existent, anyone can use one!” Blizzard told HuffPost. “Hand a disposable to your uncle, grandfather or six-year-old and they can have fun capturing memories.”

To help you start collecting memories of your own, the photographers share their top disposable cameras.

Advertisement