Jeremiah Brent Is Joining Netflix's 'Queer Eye' After Bobby Berk's Departure

It’s official: “Queer Eye” once again has a Fab Five in place.
Netflix on Tuesday confirmed that interior designer Jeremiah Brent would join longtime cast members Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for Season 9 of the Emmy-winning makeover series. He is replacing design expert Bobby Berk, who announced his exit from the show last year.
Production on the new episodes is set to commence in Las Vegas this spring. A release date has not been announced.
Brent, who rose to prominence as a styling associate for Rachel Zoe on “The Rachel Zoe Show,” is the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design and lifestyle brand Atrio.
He’s best known for his work on TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah By Design” and HGTV’s “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” in which he appeared alongside his husband, fellow interior designer Nate Berkus. The two men have also collaborated on a number of different home decor lines and, in 2014, were jointly featured in a Banana Republic campaign.
A California native, Brent previously served as the design expert on the Netflix wedding series “Say I Do” in 2020. Last year, he published his first book, “The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story.”
Berk first confirmed he’d be leaving “Queer Eye” on social media in November. The series’ eighth season, which is the last to feature Berk and is set in New Orleans, debuted on Netflix last month.
Almost immediately after Berk announced his departure, rumors of tensions between him and France began to swirl among fans and media outlets. Around the same time, Berk appeared to unfollow France on Instagram.
In an interview with Vanity Fair in January, Berk admitted to clashing with France on set, noting: “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”
As for his decision to step away from the show, he added: “Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things.”