Summer Beauty Products Under $20 You Can Score At Walmart

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Cavan Images via Getty Images

With summer practically on the tip of our tongues now, it’s safe to say it’s time to upgrade our beauty stashes. So go ahead and stow away your fall and winter staples, because summer is nigh and you’re going to need (OK, want) some stellar new products to get you through the season.

Wondering how you’re supposed to afford a whole new arsenal? Well, thanks to Walmart’s extensive beauty selection, you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune because it’s all so affordable. Believe it or not, the retail giant is home to a sea of skin, hair and makeup saviors, many of which are wallet-friendly and even rival the expensive brands on the market.

Curious to know which summer beauty products you can snag from Walmart for under $20? We’ve got you covered — simply keep on scrolling.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: CeraVe Hydrating Face Sunscreen SPF 50, $14, walmart.com

Sun protection is non-negotiable no matter what season it is, but it’s especially crucial to be coating your skin in SPF when you’ll be spending more time outside. This foolproof sunscreen from dermatologist-favorite brand CeraVe is ultra-lightweight and moisturizing with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, panthenol and niacinamide. And, while it’s most ideal for dry complexions, it’s truly suitable for all skin types, which explains why it’s such a top-seller.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Batiste Tropical Dry Shampoo, $3, walmart.com

With all the sweating we do during the warm (see: scorching) months, having a solid dry shampoo on hand is essential. This one by Batiste not only sops up oil in seconds without leaving any awkward residue behind, but smells like a vacation to Bora Bora too. With delicious notes of coconut, jasmine and peach, you’ll find yourself wanting to reapply several times a day.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Essie Nail Polish Nudes in Let It Glow, $7, walmart.com

We’ve found your new favorite nail color for summer. This stunning champagne-pink shade is universally flattering, works with just about any outfit and looks even more amazing when the sun hits it. What more could you ask for in a nail lacquer?

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara, $6, walmart.com

This best-selling mascara has more than 1,000 rave reviews and it only costs eight bucks. People love it so much because it gives you high-voltage volume and a flirty, feathery lash look that lasts all day without smudging or flaking. Even sweat and hours in the sun don’t stand a chance against this dynamite formula.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Neutrogena Glow On Liquid Face Highlighter Moonlight Galaxy, $7, walmart.com

Get your glowy skin game on lockdown for summer with this gorgeous liquid highlighter from Neutrogena. Wear it underneath foundation, on its own or where the sun naturally hits for an otherworldly radiance that won’t go unnoticed. It also comes in two summer-perfect hues: a deep warm bronze and an iridescent champagne shade that looks like the sun kissed your skin.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: e.l.f. Cosmetics ELF+ Dewy Coconut Refreshing Mist, $8, walmart.com

Soothe dry, dull or distressed skin with this ultra-hydrating facial spray, which contains a calming blend of coconut water, hyaluronic acid and argan oil, among other complexion-cooling ingredients. Spritz it on post-cleanse, on top of makeup or simply when you need a midday pick-me-up. Its adorable packaging is just the cherry on top.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo, $10, walmart.com

Sure, this organic shampoo might be especially excellent at defining curls, but it also works wonders on just about every other hair type too. Jam-packed with shine-enhancing ingredients like coconut and neem oils, silk protein and hibiscus flower extract, hair is left looking more luminous and healthy after just one use. Its tranquil tropical fragrance is just another reason we love it.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Derma E Purifying Daily Detox Scrub, $10, walmart.com

Give your skin a kickstart every day this summer with this gentle scrub from Derma E, which features seaweed, activated charcoal, apricot seed powder and antioxidant-rich green tea for the ultimate skin-rejuvenating effect. This exfoliator is unique in that is actually soothes skin while resurfacing it, so you never have to worry about irritation afterward. That, and it smells delicious sans artificial fragrances too.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: SGX NYC The Bodyguard Thermal Protective Texture Spray, $7, walmart.com

If you must use heat on your hair this summer, you better make sure you’re not without a great heat protective spray. This one not only provides superior protection from all your favorite hot tools but acts as a humidity shield too. On top of that, it adds a little extra volume and shine thanks to sea botanical extracts.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Deep Bronze Sunless Tanning Mousse, $12, walmart.com

Looking for a way to enhance your skin without subjecting it to the sun’s harmful UV rays? This fast-acting self-tanner from Jergens is the way to go. Its airy texture feels like nothing on the skin and dries in seconds, and it provides long-lasting color instantly rather than having to wait around for six hours before seeing a glow. It’s no wonder it has nearly 1,000 amazing reviews.