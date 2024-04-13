ShoppingGift GuidesMother's Day

10 Delightfully Affordable Mother's Day Gifts We Found At Target

There's something for every mother on this list.
When you’re shopping for your wife, mom, grandma, aunt or any mother-like figure in your life, finding the perfect gift at an affordable price point isn’t always easy.

That’s where Target comes in extra handy: It has just about every type of Mother’s Day gift under the sun, and said gifts won’t break the bank.

Whether the woman you’re shopping for spends her spring days out in the garden, loves baking and cooking or simply enjoys a day of relaxation (don’t we all?) there’s something here for every type of mom.

1
Target
A planter with character
As buds dot the trees and flowers burst from the ground, Mom might have planting and repotting on the brain. This quirky potter with its unique face detailing comes in six different colors. It also includes a flat base for versatile placement and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Gardening and repotting never looked so good!
$20 at Target
2
Target
A culinary utensil set that has everything
This OXO 17-piece culinary utensil set is perfect for the new or experienced chef or baker, and will also make a great gift for the mom who’s getting settled into a new home. This set includes a peeler, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a whisk, a can opener and so much more. Plus, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. “This set is perfect! The quality is great,” one reviewer wrote. “I thought that because they were on a set they would be a lesser quality like other brands…this was not the case. The handle is nice and they have some weight to them. They are PERFECT!”
$45 at Target
3
Target
A stunning snack bowl set
She’s the queen of snacks, so why not gift her a pair of bowls to show them off? This gorgeous set of snack bowls from popular Target home brand Threshold looks handmade and is available in berry/blue and orange/yellow. Made from BPA-free bamboo and melamine and featuring a dishwasher-safe design, these little bowls are perfect for serving snack mixes, fruits, ice cream and so much more. The best part? They’re only $5 for the set.
$5 at Target
4
Target
A mini faux succulent that looks like the real thing
No home is complete without a touch of greenery these days, but if the woman you’re shopping for has a tough time keeping her plants alive (it happens to the best of us), then this mini faux succulent is a great option. Featuring a life-like green succulent with faux soil in a beige paper mache pot, this little plant will add the perfect touch to any tabletop. It also has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Target’s website, with reviewers raving about its authentic look and versatile vibe.
$6.99 at Target
5
Target
An elegant gold "mama" necklace
This minimalist necklace by Ana Luisa will help her keep one of her favorite titles (“Mama”) extra close to her heart. Dipped in 14-karat gold, this necklace is about 15 inches long, hypoallergenic and features a lobster claw clasp closure. Trust us: this a Mother’s Day gift you can’t go wrong with.
$65 at Target
6
Target
An herb garden set
Few things in life are more convenient or cost-effective than an herb garden that sits right on your kitchen counter. Who wants to buy an entire container of basil only to use a few leaves? This package comes with three complete herb grow kits, which include seeds, soil, and a can for growing. The herbs included are cilantro, mint and basil. Dinnertime just got a lot easier for the whole family.
$18.29 at Target
7
Target
A bouquet of LEGO roses
Nothing says “I love you” quite like a bouquet of roses, especially if it’s made out of Legos! If the mother figure you’re shopping for loves a good building session, she’ll be obsessed with these buds, which depict roses at various stages of blooming. Plus, once she’s done building, she can display them around her home — and the best part is, they’ll never die.
$59.99 at Target
8
Target
The cutest little reading light
If she’s a bookworm who loves reading well after everyone else has gone to sleep, the mom in your life will love this little reading lamp. Flexible and easy to manipulate in multiple directions, this small but mighty clip-on reading light can illuminate both e-readers and physical paper books. This reading light is battery-powered and uses easy-to-replace lithium coin batteries.
$9.99 at Target
9
Target
A bath and shower holder for a glass of wine
If she likes her shower or bath with a side of wine, she’ll be obsessed with this wine holder, which will stick easily onto any flat, shiny surface (read: the side of your tub). If you want to avoid spills, however, just note that it needs to be in place for 24 hours before it will securely hold the wine.
$15 at Target
10
Target
A neck and shoulder wrap for sore, achy muscles
This hot and cold aromatherapy Sharper Image neck and shoulder wrap can be heated in the microwave or cooled in the freezer and features an ultra-soft fleece cover. The weight of the pad adds pressure to help soothe sore, achy muscles. In other words, it’s basically a massage without the hefty price tag and lengthy time commitment.
$14.99 at Target
