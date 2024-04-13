10 Delightfully Affordable Mother's Day Gifts We Found At Target

Target

A mini faux succulent that looks like the real thing

No home is complete without a touch of greenery these days, but if the woman you’re shopping for has a tough time keeping her plants alive (it happens to the best of us), then this mini faux succulent is a great option. Featuring a life-like green succulent with faux soil in a beige paper mache pot, this little plant will add the perfect touch to any tabletop. It also has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Target’s website, with reviewers raving about its authentic look and versatile vibe.