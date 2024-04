10 Delightfully Affordable Mother's Day Gifts We Found At Target

A culinary utensil set that has everything

This OXO 17-piece culinary utensil set is perfect for the new or experienced chef or baker, and will also make a great gift for the mom who’s getting settled into a new home. This set includes a peeler, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a whisk, a can opener and so much more. Plus, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. “This set is perfect! The quality is great,” one reviewer wrote . “I thought that because they were on a set they would be a lesser quality like other brands…this was not the case. The handle is nice and they have some weight to them. They are PERFECT!”