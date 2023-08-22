What's Hot

On 'The Bachelorette,' Charity Lawson Gets The Proposal Of Her Dreams

In the three-hour finale, Charity finally gets her fairytale ending.
In the season finale of "The Bachelorette," Charity navigates the surprise of Aaron's return and introduces two men to her family.
At last, Charity Lawson made it to her fairytale ending on “The Bachelorette.”

Warning: Spoilers for the finale of “The Bachelorette” ahead!

On Monday night, audiences finally witnessed Dotun Olubeko get on bended knee to propose to the 27-year-old therapist from Columbus, Georgia.

In the three-hour Season 20 finale, Charity’s suitors got to meet the Lawson family in Fiji as she headed into her final decision. The episode aired live with Lawson chatting with host Jesse Palmer and the three finalists in front of a studio audience. The next Bachelor was also revealed to be none other than Joey Graziadei, the season’s runner-up.

HuffPost reporters and editors watched the finale and had a lot to say. Stay tuned for updates.

Who Will Win Charity's Heart?

I've got my money on Dotun. Their connection is so beautiful, and I hope Charity gets her fairy tale ending with him!
