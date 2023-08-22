At last, Charity Lawson made it to her fairytale ending on “The Bachelorette.”
Warning: Spoilers for the finale of “The Bachelorette” ahead!
On Monday night, audiences finally witnessed Dotun Olubeko get on bended knee to propose to the 27-year-old therapist from Columbus, Georgia.
In the three-hour Season 20 finale, Charity’s suitors got to meet the Lawson family in Fiji as she headed into her final decision. The episode aired live with Lawson chatting with host Jesse Palmer and the three finalists in front of a studio audience. The next Bachelor was also revealed to be none other than Joey Graziadei, the season’s runner-up.
