31 Oooh-Worthy Presents That Are Different From The Other Gifts You've Been Seeing

A book of 25 literary challenges

"I was so excited to get this. The book is very big, which I like. It is also super colorful. When I open it, it’s filled with all of these pockets with the challenges written on them and the rewards inside.I shared this with a friend of mine and she was very interested in it and wanted to get it for her daughter. Some of the challenges may need to be adjusted for ages, but you can easily just change the challenge. This is hard covered. Beautiful setup.And I’m really excited to see what the rewards are as I completed the challenges!" — GG