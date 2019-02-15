HuffPost Finds

The Presidents Day 2019 Shoe Sale You Can't Miss

These shoes were made for walking.

One of the most searched-for Presidents Day sales is shoe deals. That means that if you’re in the market for spring slingbacks, waterproof boots that aren’t rain boots or new sneakers for your weekly sweat sessions, now’s the time to buy.

In addition to Nordstrom’s huge winter sale where you’ll find 40 percent off women’s clothes and shoes, Zappos has marked down literally hundreds of footwear styles you’ll love. From slip-on heels with a ’90s vibe to loafers with a touch of metallic, there’s a shoe on sale for every kind of style.

If you’re struggling with the overwhelming number of choices, we’ve rounded up 11 of our favorite styles to narrow down the selection. Take a look below:

Dansko Preston
These give off a total '90s vibe and we don't hate.
Normally priced, $149.95
On-sale price, $119.99

Lucky Brand Basel
The most "loved" shoe on sale at Zappos right now. This bootie has over 5,865 favorites.
Normally priced, $129.00
On-sale price, $102.99

Hunter Original Play Boot Short Rain Boots
The perfect rain boot to get you set up for spring.
Normally priced, $95.00
On-sale price, $83.60

Naturalizer Michelle
These Naturalizer Michelle pumps are the best-selling heels on sale right now. All colors are on sale, but not as deeply discounted as the black suede.
Normally priced, $89.00
On-sale price, $62.99

Frye Veronica Short
These Frye boot classics are a crowd favorite with over 580 reviews, and they're on deep discount this weekend.
Normally priced, $298.00
On-sale price, $199.00

Nike Revolution 4
Everyone loves a nice crisp new pair of white kicks. And we like them even more when they're under $50.
Normally priced, $60.00
On-sale price, $44.95

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
You either love Birkenstock sandals or you don't. But if you do, this navy suede Arizona pair is too cute to pass up.
Normally priced, $135.00
On-sale price, $101.25

Franco Sarto Starland
The metallic heel detail really takes these flats to the next level.
Normally priced, $88.99
On-sale price, $62.27

SOREL Joan of Arctic
With nearly 500 reviews, these SOREL boots are the most "loved" snow boots on sale.
Normally priced, $190.00
On-sale price, $113.95

Nike Free RN Flyknit
There are a plethora of sneakers on sale right now, but these Nike Flyknits are the coolest.
Normally priced, $120.00
On-sale price, $90.00

SOREL Ace™ Chelsea Waterproof
Another waterproof boot option, this men's style is functional and stylish.
Normally priced, $190.00
On-sale price, $142.50

