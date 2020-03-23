HuffPost Finds

The Best Shoes On Sale At Zappos Right Now, From Sandals To Slippers

Shoe obsessives, this one's for you: a Zappos sale happening now on slippers, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Step into this sale: Zappos just marked down a ton of shoes.&nbsp;
Step into this sale: Zappos just marked down a ton of shoes. 

It’s a truth that shoe obsessives know all too well: you can never have too many pairs.

But if you’re feeling like your old, furry slippers are worn-out or that the soles on your favorite slip-ons have lost their support, you might be looking for new pairs that won’t be a pain to break-in.

Luckily, Zappos is having what it’s calling the Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale for a limited time. The sale includes slippers, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers. Plus, loungewear and athleisure styles are marked down, too.

From slippers that give your toes a little breathing room to slip-ons to run errands in, there’s a pair for every mood. There’s even a sale category called “fuzz and fluff,” if you’re hoping to find all things faux-fur.

Just FYI: Zappos says its shipping times are running longer than usual (standard shipping normally takes four to five business days) because of a rise in demand, so your order might just take a little longer to get to you.

From Tory Burch sandals that are half-off to Kate Spade leopard slippers with pom-poms and gold-trimmed Adidas sneakers, there’s lots of deals hiding in the sale.

Of course, we had to take a peek for ourselves and our toes, too, and found the best shoes on sale at Zappos right now.

Check out these shoes on sale at Zappos:

1
Seychelles Lighthearted
Zappos
Originally $99, get these now for $74.
2
Franco Sarto Ediana by SARTO
Zappos
Originally $99, get these now for $74.
3
Kate Spade New York Sabilla
Zappos
Originally $98, get these now for $49.
4
Free People Mont Blanc Sandal
Zappos
Originally $168, get these now for $72.
5
Rebecca Minkoff Marciann
Zappos
Originally $128, get these now for $58.
6
Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker
Zappos
Originally $80, get these now for $60.
7
adidas Originals Stan Smith
Zappos
Originally $80, get these now for $56.
8
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cersei Flex Flat
Zappos
Originally $99, get these now for $69.
9
Keds Champion-Canvas Slip-On
Zappos
Originally $45, get these now for $40.
10
Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
Zappos
Originally $65, get these now for $49.
11
Taryn Rose Vanessa
Zappos
Originally $110, get these now for $50.
12
Vans Slide-On
Zappos
Originally $40, get these for $36.
13
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail
Zappos
Originally $130, get these now for $98.
14
Nike Kawa Slide
Zappos
Originally $30, get these now for $23.
15
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Zappos
Originally $120, get these now for $90.
16
Nike Classic Cortez Leather
Zappos
Originally $70, get these now for $53.
17
UGG Tasman
Zappos
Originally $100, get these now for $75.
18
Badgley Mischka Josette
Zappos
Originally $168, get these now for $126.
19
UGG Coquette Sequin Stars
Zappos
Originally $130, get these now for $97.
20
UGG Fuzz Yeah
Zappos
Originally $100, get these now for $60.
21
Tory Burch Miller
Zappos
Originally $198, get these now for $99.
22
New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v9
Zappos
Originally $150, get these now fro $97.
23
Tory Burch Thin Flip Flop
Zappos
Originally $58, get these for $44.
24
Nike Tanjun
Zappos
Originally $65, get these now for $55.
25
Ted Baker Avelinh
Zappos
Originally $80, get these now for $60.
Fashionfinds salestyle and beautyBest dealsfinds zappos