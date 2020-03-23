HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s a truth that shoe obsessives know all too well: you can never have too many pairs.
But if you’re feeling like your old, furry slippers are worn-out or that the soles on your favorite slip-ons have lost their support, you might be looking for new pairs that won’t be a pain to break-in.
Luckily, Zappos is having what it’s calling the Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale for a limited time. The sale includes slippers, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers. Plus, loungewear and athleisure styles are marked down, too.
From slippers that give your toes a little breathing room to slip-ons to run errands in, there’s a pair for every mood. There’s even a sale category called “fuzz and fluff,” if you’re hoping to find all things faux-fur.
Just FYI: Zappos says its shipping times are running longer than usual (standard shipping normally takes four to five business days) because of a rise in demand, so your order might just take a little longer to get to you.
From Tory Burch sandals that are half-off to Kate Spade leopard slippers with pom-poms and gold-trimmed Adidas sneakers, there’s lots of deals hiding in the sale.
Of course, we had to take a peek for ourselves and our toes, too, and found the best shoes on sale at Zappos right now.
Check out these shoes on sale at Zappos: