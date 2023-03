These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Clarks Un.Loop slip-on shoes

While not specifically recommended by any of the nurses that we interviewed, longtime comfort footwear brand Clarks is a known favorite brand among medical professionals — or anyone whose job involves standing for extended hours. The brand’s Un.Loop leather slip-on is a comfortable and even stylish option that features a removable cushioned footbed and breathable interior that promises all-day support in addition to a bit of flair.“I am an ER nurse who is on my feet for 12 hour shifts, so I am always on the search for COMFORTABLE shoes. I have decided through much trial an error that Clarks are the best. I have 4 pairs of their shoes and these were my latest purchase. The problem with some comfortable shoes are they are hideous. These are stylish and comfortable to work in. Although I would wear these as well to run around in on my days off too. You cannot go wrong with these shoes.” — cdafft “I have been purchasing this style for what I believe is the last decade. I’m on my third pair. Just picked up my 4th as my others are finally showing wear and tear. So comfortable. Durable. Can wear them at work where I can be on my feet for 8-10 hours. I have slightly narrow feet and a narrow heel which makes finding shoes that fit well a bit of a hunt. Dressy enough but still casual. I hope this style is never discontinued!” — LH-MN