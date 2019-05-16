HuffPost

One of our favorite things about summer is all the opportunities to be more active outdoors. Whether there’s a rainforest hike on your vacation itinerary or you plan on taking up kayaking as your summer workout, you’re going to need the right shoes.

Cue water shoes, the neon nightmare of your childhood that your parents probably made you wear to the waterpark even though they were ugly as hell. They certainly weren’t winning any awards for style or chicness, but they did keep your feet from getting cut up and shielded you from whatever was festering at the bottom of the wave pool — it’s the little blessings.

While water shoes haven’t aged as well as you have, they’re still just as practical, and there are plenty of pairs out there that aren’t completely hideous. We’re loving these Chaco Z1 Classics that can even be found in fun, pastel colors that feel more fresh than frumpy. They’re perfect for Yacht Week, volunteering at a beach cleanup or on your next getaway when you need waterproof shoes for any kind of adventure.

So you can worry less about your feet and focus on having fun, we've rounded up 15 water shoes for swimming, hiking, kayaking and even everyday wear that aren't that ugly.

Take a look below: