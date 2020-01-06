See Bill & Ted With Their Daughters In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music'

Call it “Bill & Ted, The Next Generation.”

“Bill & Ted Face The Music,” the hopefully bodacious third entry for Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their rock ‘n’ roll lunkhead franchise, recently released a photo of Winter’s Bill and Reeves’ Ted with their onscreen daughters. (See it below.)

The still picture shows the four of them in a garage with instruments in the foreground.

On another front, I guess they released a new still from Bill and Ted Face the Music today :) pic.twitter.com/224zelWcGK — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 3, 2020

Samara Weaving plays Bill’s kid Thea, and Brigette Lundy-Paine is Ted’s daughter, Billie.

It’s a good thing that Bill and Ted are dads so they can receive some chip-off-the-old-block help to save the universe with a song.

“Face the Music” co-writer Ed Solomon posted the pic amid Twitter comments on the tension between Iran and the United States.

Chris Matheson, the other screenwriter, explained the dynamic to Entertainment Weekly.

“The daughters really love their dads’ music and want to help them,” Matheson said. “They’re trying to help their dads put together this amazing band to save the universe, essentially. You know, Ed and I always imagined Bill and Ted as [not] having any other friends. They just kind of hang out together. They’ve got this kind of weird mind-meld and Billie and Thea have the same thing. They actually really love what their dads are doing and so they decide, well, we’re going to help them, we’re going to help our dads put together an incredible band.”

Ya see, fellas, you’re more than just dust in the wind.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” kicked off the franchise in 1989, followed by “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” in 1991.

The third movie is scheduled for release in August. A trailer should be out “some time in spring,” Solomon wrote on Twitter.