Cardi B Shuts Down Met Gala Red Carpet With Massive Unfurling Gown

Nearly a dozen men had to help carry the rapper's dress.
Jazmin Tolliver
Cardi B showed up to the Met Gala with a dress so massive that nearly a dozen men had to help carry it.

The “Like What” rapper turned heads Monday at fashion’s biggest night after she showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City donning a dramatic black sea of a dress.

Cardi slayed the evening’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with the overflowing gown, which screamed the perfect mix of princess and villain.

Rocking black claw nails and a towering head wrap, she pulled her look together with emerald makeup and accessories, including huge dangling diamond earrings and a jeweled statement necklace.

Ahead of the coveted fashion event, Cardi told The Hollywood Reporter that preparing for the event was “nerve-racking.”

“We’re always thinking ahead,” she told THR in March. “I feel like the Met Gala is almost like going to the Grammys. It’s very nerve-racking, and even though we make it look so easy, we really be so nervous.”

The “WAP” singer might have had the jitters before stepping on to the red carpet, but fans on X (formerly Twitter) certainly couldn’t tell as they praised her for never missing the mark.

