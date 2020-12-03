Cris Collinsworth Says Sexist Stuff On Air, Gets Just Deserts On Twitter

Ex-NFL receiver Cris Collinsworth dropped the ball when trying to praise female Steelers fans during Wednesday’s game between Pittsburgh and Baltimore in Pittsburgh.

The NBC commentator talked about meeting knowledgeable “ladies” and doubled down on his patronizing tone.

Chris Collinsworth issued an apology for this.

So.....did this offend you?



“Everybody’s a fan, in particular the ladies that I met,” he said. “They had really specific questions about the game. I’m, like, wow. You’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”

Collinsworth apologized later on Twitter, saying that what he intended as a compliment became an insult because of his poor phrasing. He said he was particularly upset that he hurt female journalists. “I know firsthand how much harder they have to work than any of us in the industry,” he wrote.

But Twitter had already let him have it for his sexism.

Did Cris Collinsworth really just say he was blown away that "even the ladies I met" in Pittsburgh want to talk football? It's fucking 2020, dude. Progress. -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) December 2, 2020

So far this year, Cris Collinsworth has made fun of wearing masks and seems stunned that "ladies" know about football. Maybe @NFL could fill him in about their viewership demographics. He seems to be a newbie to this game. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) December 2, 2020

Cris Collinsworth is living in a different decade, it seems. Yes, even ladies like and understand football. pic.twitter.com/khpaw0DWx6 — Maria Polonia (@ours_keep) December 2, 2020

On the Ravens-Steelers broadcast, Cris Collinsworth seemed surprised that "the ladies" in Pittsburgh are able to talk in depth about football. @EverydaySexism#BALvsPIT pic.twitter.com/LpYWEAzQNz — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) December 2, 2020

So Cris Collinsworth is blown away because “even the ladies” asked him specific q’s about football. Is he for real? @steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/HZk0pzXir6 — Lisa Guess (@lisaBguess) December 2, 2020