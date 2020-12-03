Cris Collinsworth Says Sexist Stuff On Air, Gets Just Deserts On Twitter

Ex-NFL receiver Cris Collinsworth dropped the ball when trying to praise female Steelers fans during Wednesday’s game between Pittsburgh and Baltimore in Pittsburgh.
The NBC commentator talked about meeting knowledgeable “ladies” and doubled down on his patronizing tone.
“Everybody’s a fan, in particular the ladies that I met,” he said. “They had really specific questions about the game. I’m, like, wow. You’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”
Collinsworth apologized later on Twitter, saying that what he intended as a compliment became an insult because of his poor phrasing. He said he was particularly upset that he hurt female journalists. “I know firsthand how much harder they have to work than any of us in the industry,” he wrote.
But Twitter had already let him have it for his sexism.