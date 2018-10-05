Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Cute High-Rise Undies That Don't Look Anything Like Granny Panties

Try these on for size.
By Brittany Nims
10/05/2018 05:07pm ET

Let’s hear it for the triumphant return of high-rise underwear.

Blame it on the fact that brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty are shelling out sky-high panties in the 5-for-$35 range. Or perhaps women are finally fed up with undies that roll, twist, fall, tug and dig in to skin in unflattering lines and shapes.

Whatever the reason for their triumphant return to store shelves, we’re adding these taller than thou undies to our list of fashion trends that are actually comfortable.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite and gorgeous high-rise undies that don’t look like anything in your granny’s dresser:

1
Free People Olivia High-Waisted Undie
Free People
Sizes: XS to L 
Get them on sale at Nordstrom
2
Everlane High-Rise Hipster
Everlane
Sizes: XXS to XL
Get them at Everlane
3
SAVAGE X FENTY High-Waist Leopard Lace Thong
Savage x Fenty
Sizes: 1X to 3X
Get them at SAVAGE X FENTY
4
Gap Breathe High Rise Bikini
Gap
Sizes: XS to XXL
Get them at Gap
5
Dora Larsen Kaia Cut-Out High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to L
Get them at Nordstrom
6
Cacique Full Brief Panty Fishnet With Logo
Lane Bryant
Sizes: 14 to 28
Get them at Lane Bryant. 
7
Neon Moon Mona High-Waisted Knicker
Neon Moon
Sizes: XS to 6X
Get them at Neon Moon.
8
Lively The High Rise Print Briefs
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XL
Get them at Nordstrom
9
Halogen Eyelash Lace High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XXL 
Get them at Nordstrom
10
Dora Larsen Sky High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to L
Get them at Nordstrom
11
Wacoal B Smooth High Cut Briefs
Nordstrom
Sizes: S to XXL
Get them at Nordstrom

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

