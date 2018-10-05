Let’s hear it for the triumphant return of high-rise underwear.
Blame it on the fact that brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty are shelling out sky-high panties in the 5-for-$35 range. Or perhaps women are finally fed up with undies that roll, twist, fall, tug and dig in to skin in unflattering lines and shapes.
Whatever the reason for their triumphant return to store shelves, we’re adding these taller than thou undies to our list of fashion trends that are actually comfortable.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite and gorgeous high-rise undies that don’t look like anything in your granny’s dresser:
1
Free People Olivia High-Waisted Undie
Free People
2
Everlane High-Rise Hipster
Everlane
3
SAVAGE X FENTY High-Waist Leopard Lace Thong
Savage x Fenty
4
Gap Breathe High Rise Bikini
Gap
5
Dora Larsen Kaia Cut-Out High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
6
Cacique Full Brief Panty Fishnet With Logo
Lane Bryant
7
Neon Moon Mona High-Waisted Knicker
Neon Moon
8
Lively The High Rise Print Briefs
Nordstrom
9
Halogen Eyelash Lace High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
10
Dora Larsen Sky High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
11
Wacoal B Smooth High Cut Briefs
Nordstrom
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.