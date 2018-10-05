Let’s hear it for the triumphant return of high-rise underwear.

Blame it on the fact that brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty are shelling out sky-high panties in the 5-for-$35 range. Or perhaps women are finally fed up with undies that roll, twist, fall, tug and dig in to skin in unflattering lines and shapes.

Whatever the reason for their triumphant return to store shelves, we’re adding these taller than thou undies to our list of fashion trends that are actually comfortable.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite and gorgeous high-rise undies that don’t look like anything in your granny’s dresser: