Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter is a makeup item so adored that it’s helped maintain the luxury beauty brand’s household name status. If you’re not familiar with the product, it can be described as a versatile skin booster for transforming any complexion into dewy, perfected, glow-from-within goodness — all for nearly $50 a bottle.
But now, a new (and much more affordable) sheriff is in town, and some claim that it might perform even better than its high-end competition. E.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which seems to be formulated and used in much the same way as the Charlotte Tilbury product, costs less than $15 and currently has TikTok aflutter.
Meant to be worn alone or underneath makeup to help create a radiant base, this product is not a foundation, a primer or a highlight. Instead, it’s a little bit of all three. Its hybrid and sheer-coverage formulation uses a blend of finely milled powders to help blur fine lines and imperfections, creating that soft-focus skin look. Available in eight flexible shades, it also contains squalane and hyaluronic acid, two ingredients known to keep skin hydrated.
Unlike the luxury version, many people on TikTok claim the Halo Glow works well even on textured skin and doesn’t exaggerate the appearance of pores or make foundation look cakey when applied as a base. The finish is also loved because it’s less glittery and more radiant than its predecessor.
Walmart shoppers have awarded the product a 4.7-star rating across over 5,800 reviews. You can read some of them below, or just scroll all the way down to pick up a tube for yourself.
“I’m obsessed with ELF period but the halo glow is just wonderful. It is everything that say it is. It’s so smooth on my skin. I see why it sells out so quickly lol. Thank you ELF.” — Susan25
“I was skeptical, but I just needed to try the product everyone was talking about. With first use I was hooked! I now have it in Medium, Light Medium, and am waiting for Fair Light and Fair to come back in stock. I’ve used Lancome for over 20 years and never thought I’d find a budge friendly product that is actually better than their makeup. But, I did and I’m over the moon about this amazing collection!” — kryptoniteyes
“How about this product a few weeks ago and I have used it almost every day since then. It makes my skin look so blurred and smooth while still looking radiant. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my make up in the past few weeks because of it. I definitely will be buying a second bottle.” — LooksByJanaya