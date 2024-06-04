Eminem's Megan Thee Stallion Lyric In 'Houdini' Riles Fans On Social Media

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Eminem joined the growing list of rappers who have joked about Megan Thee Stallion being shot in her feet by Tory Lanez, and some social media users aren’t happy about it.

On his song “Houdini,” Eminem, 51, rapped, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion, if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?”

It’s a play on words (“feat” is short for “featured,” as in a featured guest artist on a track, and also a homophone for “feet”).

Eminem has long been known for his misogynistic and violent lyrics — a pattern that continued with “Houdini,” as critics expressed particular disapproval of his jab at Megan.

“Is it too much to ask that as we enter Black music month in a few days that folks not allow Eminem to make light of Megan, a BW who was a victim of gun violence, to be targeted in a song by a white rapper? Folks are too comfortable disrespecting Black women,” author and University of Toronto journalism instructor Shanita Hubbard wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

“The new Eminem record is trash. I doubt his core demo cares but he sounds dated, offensive for no reason and boring,” music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy posted on X on Thursday night.

“Eminem’s career has largely been built on being shocking and provocative to certain audiences … Being 51 years old and taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion? Out of touch,” she added in a separate post.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper’s fans came to his defense.

“The Megan The Stallion line, the R. Kelly line, the black/chinese line, his own kids line??? EMINEM IS BACK, REAL RAP IS BACK,” an Eminem fan page posted on X.

Eminem’s “Houdini” was the first single off of his upcoming album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).” The song, out Friday and accompanying a superhero-inspired music video, name-dropped and featured several celebs, including producer-rapper Dr. Dre and comedian Pete Davidson.