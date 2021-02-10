Esmé Bianco Names Marilyn Manson As Her Abuser

“Game of Thrones” actor and domestic violence survivor Esmé Bianco said that goth rocker Marilyn Manson abused her while the two were in a relationship about a decade ago.
“I was desperately trying to please him and to keep myself out of trouble,” Bianco told The Cut in an interview published Wednesday.
Bianco lived with Manson for roughly two months in 2011, during which time she said she felt like a “prisoner,” according to The Cut. Manson controlled when she slept and when she left the apartment and he repeatedly physically assaulted her, including cutting her with a knife, Bianco alleged.
“I came and went at his pleasure,” she said. “Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”
Bianco said her breaking point came when Manson chased her around the house with an ax. She made her escape the following month while he was sleeping.
Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is facing mounting accusations of abuse after actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women went public with their allegations against the singer on Feb. 1.
“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”
In a 2019 interview with HuffPost, Bianco discussed having been in an abusive relationship but did not name Manson as her abuser.
“My domestic-violence relationship happened many years ago, and I was only diagnosed with PTSD two years ago,” Bianco told HuffPost at the time. “It was at that point that I started unraveling what had happened to me. I just thought that I was an idiot, got into a really bad relationship and it was all my fault. I was very ashamed of what he did to me. I thought somehow I was asking for it and I didn’t really understand what happened to me was completely not OK, completely illegal in multiple ways.”
Manson has denied the allegations against him.