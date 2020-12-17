Look on the bright side when it comes to the holidays this year: Instead of squeezing into a little sparkly dress and high heels on New Year’s Eve, you can actually dress comfortably for once.

Since no one wants to risk creating a superspreader event with an in-person celebration, many of us will be signing onto Zoom or the Houseparty app to ring in 2021 with friends and family.

You could dress up. You could wear the same old pajamas you’ve been wearing every other day in quarantine. But why not have the best of both worlds and wear something that’s fancy and comfortable?

Why not turn your night into an elevated pajama party by wearing a silky, feather-trimmed or otherwise decadent-looking robe? (If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, you know exactly the kind of luxe loungewear we’re talking about.)

Below, see our picks for glam robes that will definitely pop on Zoom.