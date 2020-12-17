16 Fancy, Luxe Robes To Wear To Your Virtual New Year's Eve Party

If you're having a celebration at home on Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, why not wear one of these glam robes or kimonos?

Look on the bright side when it comes to the holidays this year: Instead of squeezing into a little sparkly dress and high heels on New Year’s Eve, you can actually dress comfortably for once.

Since no one wants to risk creating a superspreader event with an in-person celebration, many of us will be signing onto Zoom or the Houseparty app to ring in 2021 with friends and family.

You could dress up. You could wear the same old pajamas you’ve been wearing every other day in quarantine. But why not have the best of both worlds and wear something that’s fancy and comfortable?

Why not turn your night into an elevated pajama party by wearing a silky, feather-trimmed or otherwise decadent-looking robe? (If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, you know exactly the kind of luxe loungewear we’re talking about.)

Below, see our picks for glam robes that will definitely pop on Zoom.

Plus-Size Washable Silk Peony & Butterfly Kimono Robe
Kim + Ono
Your old terry cloth robe < this gorgeous, washable silk number. Get the Kim + Ono silk peony and butterfly kimono robe for $250.
BHLDN Talea Robe
BHLDN
This winged, ombré robe is an attention-grabber, even on Zoom. Get the Talea robe at BHLDN for $88.
Old Hollywood Feather Robe
Amazon
Mae West would've worn this in lockdown.Get the old Hollywood feather robe at Amazon for $119.
Floral Print Satin Robe
Target
You won't find a more nicely priced fancy robe. Get the floral print satin robe at Target for $29.99.
Cashmere Fleece Ombre Petal Robe
Natori
If your main goal is being comfortable on New Year's Eve, this cashmere robe is an obvious pick. Get the Natori cashmere fleece ombré petal robe for $78.
Plus-Size Eyelash Flower Lace Wrap Robe
Macys
It's the lace detail that won us over. Get the plus-size eyelash flower lace wrap robe from Macy's for $79.
Haht Solo Robe
Free People
"Tiger King," but make it fashion. Get the Haht solo robe for $248 at Free People.
Sky Add Some Drama Sheer Robe
Dolls Kill
Channel Priscilla Presley in this baby blue coverup. Get the Sky Add Some Drama sheer robe at Dolls Kill for $43.50.
Long Floral Kimono Robe
Amazon
A luxurious look for a very low price. Get the BABEYOND kimono robe at Amazon for $29.99.
Kate Spade New York Robe
Bloomingdales
It's the pocket square that fancifies this one. Get the Kate Spade New York robe at Bloomingdale's for $78.
Azumi Kimono Wrap
Kim + Ono
We're in love with the velvet trim on this one. Get the Kim + Ono Azumi kimono wrap for $130.
Warm Fleece Robe with Hood
Amazon
Stay warm and look glam in this hooded robe. Get the warm fleece robe with hood at Amazon for between $49.99 and $69.99.
Aratta Bird Kimono
Anthropologie
There's nothing wrong with peacocking around your living room in this one. Get the Aratta Bird kimono for $188 at Anthropologie.
Red Satin Robe
Etsy
Bring old Hollywood glamour to NYE with this red satin robe. Get the Eliza kimono for $209.99 from Etsy.
Bagheera Robe In Forest Print
Printfresh
Take a walk on the wild side with this airy robe with pockets. Get the Bagheera robe in forest print for $132 at Printfresh.
Yesterday Lace Wrap
Nordstrom
A robe with boho vibes. Get the Jonquil yesterday lace wrap at Nordstrom for $88.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

