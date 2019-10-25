Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Three Days Early

Actor Felicity Huffman was released from federal prison on Friday after 11 days of a 14-day sentence for her role in a massive college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old actor was set to be released Sunday from the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, a low-security facility for women near San Francisco.

Instead, Huffman was released Friday morning, which Inside Edition said is prison policy for inmates who are scheduled to be released on weekend days.

Huffman pleaded guilty to honest services fraud in May in connection with a massive college admissions scandal that involved more than 30 parents including fellow actress Lori Loughlin.

Huffman admitted paying someone $15,000 to take the SATs for her daughter and earn a higher score.

Besides the jail time, Huffman will have to pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service, according to NBC News.

Both Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, and their daughter visited the actress during her short prison stint.