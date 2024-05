These Beautiful Jewelry Pieces Are Under $50 On Amazon And Perfect For Mother's Day

An antler opal pendant

Available in rose, yellow and white gold, this delicate pendant necklace features an antler design with a shimmering opal at the center. The 14-karat-plated necklace comes on an adjustable 16- to 18-inch chain and is great for layering with other necklaces or wearing on its own."First I want to say that I am doing this review over a year after buying this necklace and it has stood the test of time. For some reason, I can never wear anything that is fake gold, gold plated, or sterling silver without my body completely ripping the metal to shreds. I don't understand why it does this, but I cannot wear anything fake. In saying that, this necklace has blown me away, not once has it tarnished in the time that I've had it and I've worn it for long periods of time; sweating and even sleeping in it. As you can read in the description it is not real gold, but gold-plated so that's what blows me away even more, that for the first time in my life my body hasn't eaten away this metal. I love Opals and I'm a Libra so I tend to gravitate towards them even more I especially like the green opal this is a must-have for anyone who loves Opals or just loves great quality necklace I also want to say that the necklace is paired with two other gold necklaces that I own that are real 14 karat gold so you can see how it compares." — Stephanie W.