'Harry Potter' Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, seen here in 2013, starred in the entirety of the "Harry Potter" franchise for a decade. J Carter Rinaldi via Getty Images

Robbie Coltrane, who starred as Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, has died at 72, his agent told the BBC on Friday.

“Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years,” his agent Belinda Wright said.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” she continued. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

The actor is survived by his children, Spencer and Alice; their mother and his ex-wife, Rhona Gemmell; and his sister Annie Rae.

Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan in Scotland, first rose to prominence in the United Kingdom playing Dr. Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald on the British show “Cracker” from 1993 to 1996. Starting in 2001, he appeared in all eight films in the “Harry Potter” franchise over the course of a decade.