Food & Drink
soupnutritionists

The Healthy Canned Soup Brands Nutritionists Swear By

If you must, these are the low-sodium options that'll become your go-tos.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Canned and packaged soups can be sodium bombs, but here are the ones nutritionists swear by.
Malte Mueller via Getty Images
Canned and packaged soups can be sodium bombs, but here are the ones nutritionists swear by.

When the weather gets colder, everyone wants soup ― but not everyone has the time to make it. If you’re short on culinary motivation, there are plenty of soup options in the grocery store aisles, from cans to Tetra Paks to frozen selections. But canned soup doesn’t have the best reputation, especially when it comes to sodium levels.

Pulling our cardigans a little closer and wondering about the possibility of a hot lunch, we checked in with nutritionists to see how they feel about soup and what they look for when they’re stocking up for the chilly days ahead.

First, it’s clear that soup is something food experts love. “Good soup makes everything perfect,” said registered dietician nutritionist Amanda Frankeny. And she’s not opposed to having the packaged stuff on hand.

“It’s definitely a timesaver,” Frankeny said. “During tightly scheduled workdays, when sickness hits, or when a busy fall schedule takes over, sometimes I’m just in the mood to pull soup out of my pantry.”

In a busy time of year, packaged soup can be a lifesaver. “A lot of people get so distracted by work and end up missing meals,” said registered dietitian Vanessa Rissetto. “Having soup on hand can help lessen the burden of preparation and can help stabilize your blood sugar, if you time it right.”

Amy Gorin, a registered dietician nutritionist and inclusive plant-based dietitian, agreed. “Soup is one of the easiest, best meals in a pinch,” she said. “You can get a balanced meal — including veggies, protein and whole grains — all in one dish. And soup is hydrating, too.”

Another plus: Soup is “very comforting, especially during the colder months,” said registered dietician nutritionist Jerlyn Jones. “Soups have the potential to include a variety of healthful ingredients in a single meal, providing different nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber and antioxidants,” she noted.

For registered dietician nutritionist Chelsey Amer, soup’s cozy qualities make a big difference, especially at this time of year. “It’s such a comforting meal, with tons of nutritious potential, so it’s a winter staple for me,” she said.

Scouting For Sodium

The American Heart Association encourages people to limit sodium to a maximum of 2,300 milligrams each day, as Frankeny noted. “There are tons of low-sodium soups on the market, and many hit the mark for tastiness,” she added.

Packaged foods, including soups, make up most of many people’s sodium consumption, Jones said. And that can be a concern. “Diets higher in sodium are associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, which is a major cause of stroke and heart disease,” she said.

“When you’re reading labels, as a general guide: 5% DV [Daily Value] or less of sodium per serving is considered low, and 20% “DV or more of sodium per serving is considered high,” Jones explained. “Look for words like ‘no-salt-added’ and ‘low-sodium.’ Your best bets are hearty, broth-based soups that are full of colorful vegetables, whole grains and beans.”

Packaged soups can be high in sodium, so look carefully. “Many packaged soups are just brimming with sodium — sometimes as much as 1,000 milligrams per serving,” said registered dietician nutritionist Sharon Palmer. “That could be nearly half your sodium goal for the day. Also watch out for the ingredients that can be less healthful, such as bacon, cream and cheese.”

Make Sure It’s Filling

“If your soup is going to be a meal, check that it contains an ample amount of protein and fiber,” Gorin said. Rissetto added: “A tomato soup, while delicious, isn’t going to hold you over, so soups that have beans or chicken are my go-tos.”

“Fat is especially important if soup alone will be your meal,” Amer said. “Fat is digested slowly, so it will keep you full longer.”

Now that you’ve made a choice, feel free to personalize your bowl. “If you need more flavor, add your own ingredients, like a splash of citrus juice or zest, vinegar, caramelized vegetables, herbs or a dollop of tomato paste,” Frankeny said. “If you need to reduce the salty flavor of the average soup, add water or extra fresh or frozen vegetables to the mix.”

Rissetto said she also adds “dark greens like spinach to soup for extra fiber, flavor and fullness.”

“Enjoyment and satisfaction are the top priorities,” Frankeny said. “Give yourself permission to eat the foods you love, soup included. If health is your priority, you can still find something that will satiate your hunger and warm your bones.”

Nutritionists’ Favorites

These are the brands our experts recommended.

Amy's
Amy’s Kitchen
"These soups are my go-to brand,” Jones said. “They’re delicious, and there are options for everyone. I can buy vegan and plant-based soups or ones that are free of gluten, dairy, soy or corn. I also like to support brands like Amy’s Kitchen because it’s a family-owned business committed to sourcing fresh, organic ingredients from local farmers.”
Campbell's
Campbell’s Well Yes!
“I’m a big fan of these soups because they’re an easy way to eat more veggies,” Amer said. “If your pantry is stocked, you’ll always have veggies available even if you’re running low on groceries.”

Frankeny’s favorite variety is Vegetable Noodle Soup, Lightly Salted. “If health is your number one priority, this Campbell’s brand checks all the boxes,” she said. “Their food science team and dietitians have done wonders to canned soup. The can is BPA free, too.”
Kettle & Fire
Kettle and Fire
“This is one of my favorite bone broth brands,” Amer said. “Bone broths contain more protein than chicken or beef broth, so they’re great to sip on as a snack.”
Pacific Foods
Pacific Foods
This brand was the clear favorite among the nutritionists we interviewed. “I really like Pacific Foods’ low-sodium options,” Rissetto said. “Chicken Noodle and Bean are both favorites.”

“I appreciate the variety of plant-based soups that they offer,” Gorin said. “One of my favorites is the Organic Vegetable Lentil Soup, which provides seven grams protein and four grams fiber per serving. That’s an excellent amount of both of these nutrients, which help to keep you fuller for longer.”

Palmer is also a fan. “It’s one of my favorite packaged soups, and I always have some varieties on my pantry shelf,” she said. “The soups are organic, plant-based and lower in sodium, and they really taste delicious, too. ... The Split Pea or Vegetable Lentil varieties can be a meal for me.”
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A soup-freezing tray

Everything You Need To Make The Best Soups, Stews, Chilis and Casseroles

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

New Study Finds Another Good Reason To Get Your Flu Shot

Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In October

Style & Beauty

Is Antiperspirant Safe? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Wellness

8 Strength-Building Exercises That Don’t Require Lifting Weights

Relationships

You’re Probably ‘Fexting’ In Your Relationships Without Even Knowing It

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In October

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Parenting

What Parents Should Know About The Drop In Kids' Test Scores During The Pandemic

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

Make The Most Of Your Expensive Groceries With These Tips From An Actual Chef

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

Stylish Pill Cases and Organizers For Your Daily Medication

Shopping

These 53 Things For Your Home Are Actual Lifesavers

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Traditional Mexican Cooking Gadgets I Grew Up With That You Should Try, Too

Shopping

30 TikTok-Popular Products You'll Want To Get For Your Desk ASAP

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 75 Years Ago

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Home & Living

How To Wipe Your Personal Information From The Internet

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

The Easy Transitional Staple Your Wardrobe Might Be Missing

Style & Beauty

Here's How Long You Should Wait Between Powder Gel Manicures

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

38 Dresses You'll Wear So Often They'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Daily Facial Exfoliator Is Ideal For Low-Maintenance Folks

Wellness

All The Convincing You'll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

Shopping

6 More Affordable Alternatives To The Legendary Dyson Airwrap

Food & Drink

Mexican Chefs Reveal How To Find Actually-Good Tortilla Chips (And What To Avoid)

Shopping

Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

Parenting

22 Funny And Sweet Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day