Every Third Wheel Can Relate To These Memes Of 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski

While the new celebrity couple Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale made out like horny teens, “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski was just trying to enjoy a hockey game.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

The three celebs were seated together Sunday at a New York Rangers hockey game. Beckinson (that’s Pete and Kate, okay) arrived at Madison Square Garden together and lapped up the PDA. Porowski appeared to have been flying solo.

Images of Porowski looking, uh, less than pleased next to the heavily petting pair have since become a meme, because the internet. (Who among us has not been that awkward third next to a couple making out?)

Antoni has literally never been more relatable! pic.twitter.com/Cz2ZW1kmAz — Eric King (@erickingdavid) March 4, 2019

Antoni don’t worry we will get you out of there sweetie https://t.co/iUsUUdZnwQ — queer eye out of context (@queereyecontext) March 4, 2019

Someone please save Antoni pic.twitter.com/lszZiZealR — ash (@aisghair) March 4, 2019

This photo of Pete Davidson and Kate Beckingsale making out while Antoni from Queer Eye sits idly by is actually 2019!!!! pic.twitter.com/8nXi5MqElv — Chrissy Shackelford (@ChrissySh) March 4, 2019

We are all Antoni Porowski. pic.twitter.com/0zleNypnuh — Emer Kenny (@MissEmerKenny) March 4, 2019

This energy from Antoni is all of our Mondays today pic.twitter.com/7a0cXYFwTV — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) March 4, 2019

The memes have run so wild that someone even made a Twitter account called “Is Antoni Safe,” which features pictures of Porowski looking miserable accompanied by the guacamole expert’s inner “thoughts.”

Get me out of here pic.twitter.com/k8LtbvBnhw — Is Antoni Safe (@is_Antoni_Safe) March 4, 2019

Beckinson has been reportedly been together since January, when they were seen canoodling at the Golden Globes after-party.

But the real story here is poor Porowski. He was forced to become part of a love fest when he just wanted to watch a hockey game.