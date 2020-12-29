HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These are the best four-star finds hiding in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

This year might be coming to a close but end-of-the-year sales are still in full swing — places & Other Stories, Anthropologie and Everlane are offering deep discounts before the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1.

And Nordstrom is having an after Christmas sale that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. The Half-Yearly Sale is officially here until Jan. 3. During the sale, you can save up to 40% off on brands like Madewell, Nike and Free People.

There are pages upon pages of markdowns at Nordstrom now — to make things easier, we’ve already picked out what’s worth getting at the Half-Yearly Sale.

But if you’re wondering what top-rated items are on sale, we got you covered there, too. We went searching through the sale to find the items that are well-reviewed — since these are so loved, chances are that you’ll like them as well.

A product with a 100 reviews can be called popular, something with 200 reviews can be considered a hit — but anything with over 300 reviews means you’ve officially found a fan favorite. At least, that’s how our shopping editors like to think about it.

So we wanted to highlight the Nordstrom markdowns that have a rating of four or more stars and lots of reviews to read through. Below, you’ll see the bestselling, four-star finds worth checking out at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.