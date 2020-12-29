HuffPost Finds

The Best Bestsellers To Get at Nordstrom's End-Of-Year Sale

These four-star finds have hundreds (and some even have thousands) of reviews.

These are the best four-star finds hiding in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
This year might be coming to a close but end-of-the-year sales are still in full swing — places & Other Stories, Anthropologie and Everlane are offering deep discounts before the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1.

And Nordstrom is having an after Christmas sale that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. The Half-Yearly Sale is officially here until Jan. 3. During the sale, you can save up to 40% off on brands like Madewell, Nike and Free People.

There are pages upon pages of markdowns at Nordstrom now — to make things easier, we’ve already picked out what’s worth getting at the Half-Yearly Sale.

But if you’re wondering what top-rated items are on sale, we got you covered there, too. We went searching through the sale to find the items that are well-reviewed — since these are so loved, chances are that you’ll like them as well.

A product with a 100 reviews can be called popular, something with 200 reviews can be considered a hit — but anything with over 300 reviews means you’ve officially found a fan favorite. At least, that’s how our shopping editors like to think about it.

So we wanted to highlight the Nordstrom markdowns that have a rating of four or more stars and lots of reviews to read through. Below, you’ll see the bestselling, four-star finds worth checking out at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Check out these bestsellers that are on sale at Nordstrom now:

1
Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat
Nordstrom
This coat has a 4.2-star rating over more than 300 reviews. It comes in sizes 0 to 16. Originally $220, get it now for $150 at Nordstrom.
2
Chelsea28 Layering Tee
Nordstrom
This tee has a 4.2-star rating over more than 300 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Originally $49, get it now for $29 at Nordstrom.
3
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
This t-shirt has a 4.7-star rating over more than 400 reviews. It comes in sizes S to XXL. Originally $60, get it now for $36 at Nordstrom.
4
Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop
Nordstrom
These flip flops have a 4.7-star rating over 4,300 reviews. They come in sizes 5 to 10. Originally $228, get them now for $150 at Nordstrom.
5
Topshop Rosa Biker Jacket
Nordstrom
This jacket has a 4.6-star rating over almost 500 reviews. It comes in sizes 2 to 12. Originally $88, get it now for $49 at Nordstrom.
6
Sam Edelman Tinsley Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
These boots have a 4.2-star rating over more than 600 reviews. They come in sizes 4 to 13. Originally $55, get them now for $38 at Nordstrom.
7
Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Nordstrom
This tunic has a 4.4-star rating over almost 400 reviews. It comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $148, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
8
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
Nordstrom
This peacoat has a 4.3-star rating over more than 2,200 reviews. It comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $58, get it now for $38 at Nordstrom.
9
Chelsea28 Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
This sweater has a 4.4-star rating over more than 300 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Originally $69, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
10
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
This bra has a 4.8-star rating over more than 1,600 reviews. It comes in sizes 32B to 38DDD. Originally $72, get it now for $36 at Nordstrom.
11
adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Nordstrom
These sneakers have a 4.6-star rating over more than 2,000 reviews. They come in sizes 5 (or a men's 4) to 10 (or a men's 9). Originally $80, get them now for $48 at Nordstrom.
12
NIC+ZOE Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants
Nordstrom
These pants have a 4.2-star rating over more than 300 reviews. They come in sizes 0 to 18. Originally $134, get them now for $59 at Nordstrom.
13
Kiehl's Since 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Nordstrom
This lotion has a 4.7-star rating over more than 1,200 reviews. Originally $80, get it now for $64 at Nordstrom.
14
Gibson Cozy Twist Front Pullover
Nordstrom
This pullover has a 4.4-star rating over more than 1,500 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Originally $49, get it now for $30 at Nordstrom.
15
UGG Neumel Chukka Boot
Nordstrom
These boots have a 4.9-star rating over more than 2,600 reviews. They come in men's sizes 5 to 18. Originally $140, get them now for $90 at Nordstrom.
16
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
This throw has 4.8-star rating over almost 2,000 reviews. It comes in colors like beige, gray and navy. Originally $40, get it now for $29 at Nordstrom.
17
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
These boots have a 4.4-star rating over more than 700 reviews. They come in sizes 5 to 9. Originally $150, get them now for $90 at Nordstrom.
18
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
This towel has a 4.7-star rating over more than 600 reviews. It comes in shades like "graphite" and "teal mist." Originally $29, get it now for $21 at Nordstrom.
19
Steve Madden Irenee Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
These sandals have a 4.3-star rating over more than 500 reviews. They come in sizes 5.5 to 11. Originally $70, get them now for $28 at Nordstrom.
20
Gibson Cozy Convertible Neckline Tunic
Nordstrom
This tunic has a 4.4-star rating over more than 700 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Originally $54, get it now for $27 at Nordstrom.
21
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
These boots have a 4.2-star rating over more than 300 reviews. They come in sizes 5 to 11. Originally $190, get them now for $100 at Nordstrom.
