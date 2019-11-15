Style & Beauty

This Week's Must-See Celebrity Outfits Are A True Gift

Many even have the decorative bows to prove it. See looks from Kate Hudson, Gwen Stefani and more.

If you’re one of those people who dread the onslaught of holiday cheer when Nov. 1 hits, you’ve come to the wrong place.

It’s true ― your favorite celebrities have already started dressing up as presents.

This week we were blessed with not one but two big awards ceremonies: the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, and the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Plus, there was the Glamour Women of the Year ceremony in New York and a blessed Ser Brienne of Tarth Gwendoline Christie sighting.

Jennifer Nettles made a statement about gender equality in country music radio play wearing ― who else? ― Christian Siriano, and Brandi Carlile wore the updated “The Nanny” suit of our dreams. Bow or no bow, these outfits were true gifts.

Check out all of this week’s must-see looks below.

Kate Hudson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Kate Hudson at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on Nov. 9, 2019.
Raquel Leviss
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment via Getty Images
Raquel Leviss at the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 10.
Gwen Stefani
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment via Getty Images
Gwen Stefani at the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Nov. 10.
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment via Getty Images
Tamera Mowry-Housley at the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Nov. 10.
Kelsea Ballerini
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini at the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Nov. 10.
Anna Kendrick
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Anna Kendrick at a screening for "Noelle" in New York City on Nov. 11.
Tamron Hall
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Tamron Hall at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11.
Megan Rapinoe
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11.
Kiana Ledé
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Kiana Ledé at the premiere of "Charlie's Angels" in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.
Laverne Cox
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Laverne Cox at the premiere of "Charlie's Angels" in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.
Gwendoline Christie
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie at the 2019 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York on Nov. 12.
Carrie Underwood
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Carrie Underwood at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 13.
Jennifer Nettles
John Shearer via Getty Images
Jennifer Nettles at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
Tanya Tucker
John Shearer via Getty Images
Tanya Tucker at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
Kacey Musgraves
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
Kristin Chenoweth
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Kristin Chenoweth at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
Halsey
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Halsey at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
Brandi Carlile
John Shearer via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
