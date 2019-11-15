This Week's Must-See Celebrity Outfits Are A True Gift

If you’re one of those people who dread the onslaught of holiday cheer when Nov. 1 hits, you’ve come to the wrong place.

It’s true ― your favorite celebrities have already started dressing up as presents.

This week we were blessed with not one but two big awards ceremonies: the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, and the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Plus, there was the Glamour Women of the Year ceremony in New York and a blessed Ser Brienne of Tarth Gwendoline Christie sighting.

Jennifer Nettles made a statement about gender equality in country music radio play wearing ― who else? ― Christian Siriano, and Brandi Carlile wore the updated “The Nanny” suit of our dreams. Bow or no bow, these outfits were true gifts.

Check out all of this week’s must-see looks below.