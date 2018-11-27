Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Missed Cyber Monday? These Cyber Week Sales Are Still Going On

Cyber Week deals from Target, Amazon, Modcloth, Walmart and more.
By Brittany Nims
11/27/2018 02:29pm ET
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The day after Cyber Monday is typically reserved for two things: travel deal Tuesday and Giving Tuesday. Fortunately for procrastinating shoppers, lately it’s becoming wrapped up into what many retailers are calling Cyber Week.

That means shoppers who missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can still snag great deals on everything from clothes and shoes, to beauty, to home decor — all well after the Thanksgiving leftovers are eaten and those out-of-town relatives returned home.

For people who are still looking for sales after Cyber Monday, you’re in luck, because retailers from Target and Walmart to Amazon are unleashing new deals all week long. To narrow it down, we’ve found some of the best post-Cyber Monday sales you can’t miss.

Here, we’ve found 13 retailers that are having Cyber Week deals post-Black Friday:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Modcloth
Interestingly, Modcloth's Cyber Tuesday deal is much better than their Cyber Monday deal. Through Tuesday, you can save 40 percent off everything -- including sale items.
2
J.Crew
Extended through Tuesday, J.Crew's Cyber Monday sale is still live. You can snag an extra 60 percent off sale styles, plus 50 percent of everything else. Just use the code CYBER at checkout.
3
Target
Target
Cyber Week sales are on at Target right now. You'll get amazing, online-only daily deals on Target, like 30 percent off home items from Project 62, Threshold, Hearth & Hand and more on Tuesday, beauty deals on Wednesday and TBD deals on Thursday and Friday. Check Target's Cyber Week section for daily deals.
4
BaubleBar
BaubleBar's Cyber Monday sale continues with 35 percent off at checkout with code CYBER35.
5
Kaufmann Mercantile
Kaufmann Mercantile
If you're shopping for an outdoorsy guy or the friend who's into slow living, take advantage of Kaufmann Mercantile's post-Black Friday sale, where you'll get 25 percent off and free shipping with code KARMA. On giving Tuesday, they'll also donate $5 of every order to the California Fire Foundation.
6
Southwest Vacations
Southwest Air
Southwest Vacations is offering up to $250 on any destination when you book a flight and hotel package when booking during Black Friday and Cyber Week with promo codes and daily deals. $125 off U.S. vacations with promo code SAVE125DOM and $250 off international vacations with promo code SAVE250INT.
7
Sephora
Sephora's Black Friday sale might be over, but there are still plenty of good deals on beauty gift sets and some of your favorite brands. Just skim through Sephora's sale section to find some of your faves.
8
Asos
Asos
If you're looking for a new holiday party dress or something sparkly to wear on New Year's Eve, Asos has partywear marked 50 percent off right now. Take advantage while it lasts.
9
AHA Life
AHA Life
Stock up on unique home decor, high-end skincare and must-have beauty during AHA Life's post-Black Friday sale. Get 25 percent off at checkout and free shipping with code KARMA. On Giving Tuesday, they'll also donate $5 of every order to the California Fire Foundation.
10
Amazon
Amazon Fashion
Just like Target and Walmart, Amazon is celebrating Deals Week, where new daily (and sometimes hourly) deals are being announced all week long. Check Amazon's Daily Deals for the best deals throughout the week.
11
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty's Cyber Monday sale has been extended, so you can still snag 50 percent off site-wide. We recommend getting in on that 5 for $35 undies bundle.
12
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty's Cyber Monday sale has been extended one day, so you're still able to snag your favorite lipsticks and concealers for 20 percent off. No code necessary.
13
Walmart
Walmart
Like most big-box retailers, Walmart is unleashing a week's worth of deals post-Cyber Monday, called Cyber Week deals. Check back each day for new daily deals.
