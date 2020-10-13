HuffPost Finds

These Prime Day 2020 Deals On Nintendo Switch, PS4 And Xbox Are No Game

These deals from Walmart, Target and Amazon on gaming consoles, controllers, video games, chargers and screen protectors are no game.

The hunt is finally on for some of Prime Day 2020′s best gaming deals on the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, games and accessories.

It’s a rare treat to spot a Nintendo Switch in stock right now at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and GameStop — much less one that’s on sale. Instead, you might find better deals on other gaming consoles that recently announced drop dates for newer models.

Case in point: The new PS5 will be released on Nov. 12, 2020, which means you’re likely to find a few good deals on the soon-to-be-replaced PS4 this Prime Day, like this Discontinued PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console on sale for $340 (originally $357) on Amazon.

Likewise, Xbox announced release dates for both the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be Nov. 10, 2020, so you’ll have better luck finding Prime Day deals on the previous generation Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

If you have your heart set on a Nintendo Switch and are dying to understand the hype behind “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” there are a few things you need to about in order to score a good deal on a Nintendo Switch this Prime Day, like whether you want a deal on a Nintendo Switch or a Switch Lite. The difference between a Switch and a Switch Lite comes down to portability — the original Switch can be played handled as well as connect to your TV using its docking station, while the Switch Lite can only be played handheld.

For a complete guide to the differences between the Switch and the Switch Lite, check out our comparison guide.
At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Nintendo suffered a chronic shortage of Nintendo Switches, but has since produced 22 million devices to keep up with demand. That’s why the few Nintendo Switch bundles and deals you see this Prime Day will go fast.

As you might’ve guessed, the best Prime Day deals don’t always come from Amazon. Though Prime Day runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, it ushers in plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. In addition to Nintendo Switch games on sale, PS4 controller deals and Xbox accessories, you’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Instant Pot.

To help you find some of the best gaming deal this Prime Day, we’ve pulled together a list of the best deals on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS4 that we’ve seen so far.

Take a look:

We found Prime Day deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories, like controllers, screen protectors, carrying cases and more.
NINTENDO SWITCH PRIME DAY DEALS

We found Prime Day deals on the PS4 console, PS4 games and PS4 accessories, like controllers, controller charging docks and more.
PS4 PRIME DAY DEALS

We found Prime Day deals on the Xbox One X and S consoles, Xbox games and Xbox accessories, like controllers, charging docks and more.
XBOX ONE X AND XBOX ONE S PRIME DAY DEALS

