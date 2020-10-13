HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The hunt is finally on for some of Prime Day 2020′s best gaming deals on the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, games and accessories.
It’s a rare treat to spot a Nintendo Switch in stock right now at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and GameStop — much less one that’s on sale. Instead, you might find better deals on other gaming consoles that recently announced drop dates for newer models.
Case in point: The new PS5 will be released on Nov. 12, 2020, which means you’re likely to find a few good deals on the soon-to-be-replaced PS4 this Prime Day, like this Discontinued PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console on sale for $340 (originally $357) on Amazon.
Likewise, Xbox announced release dates for both the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be Nov. 10, 2020, so you’ll have better luck finding Prime Day deals on the previous generation Xbox One X and Xbox One S.
If you have your heart set on a Nintendo Switch and are dying to understand the hype behind “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” there are a few things you need to about in order to score a good deal on a Nintendo Switch this Prime Day, like whether you want a deal on a Nintendo Switch or a Switch Lite. The difference between a Switch and a Switch Lite comes down to portability — the original Switch can be played handled as well as connect to your TV using its docking station, while the Switch Lite can only be played handheld.
At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Nintendo suffered a chronic shortage of Nintendo Switches, but has since produced 22 million devices to keep up with demand. That’s why the few Nintendo Switch bundles and deals you see this Prime Day will go fast.
As you might’ve guessed, the best Prime Day deals don’t always come from Amazon. Though Prime Day runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, it ushers in plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. In addition to Nintendo Switch games on sale, PS4 controller deals and Xbox accessories, you’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Instant Pot.
To help you find some of the best gaming deal this Prime Day, we’ve pulled together a list of the best deals on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS4 that we’ve seen so far.
Take a look:
NINTENDO SWITCH PRIME DAY DEALS
- Get the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199 at Target
- Get the Nintendo Switch for $299 at Target
- Get “Super Mario Party” for the Nintendo Switch on sale for $40 at Walmart (originally $60)
- Get “Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” for Nintendo Switch on sale for $45 (normally $60) on Amazon
- Get “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” for Nintendo Switch on sale for $40 (normally $60) on Amazon
- Get this PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch on sale for $40 (normally $60) on Amazon
- Get these Nintendo Switch screen protectors on Amazon for $7
- Get this Nintendo Switch carrying case on sale for $15 (normally $20) on Amazon
- This Nintendo Switch graphics enhancer is on sale for $85 at Amazon (originally $100)
- Get this complete Nintendo Switch accessories bundle on sale for $50 at Amazon (originally $80)
- Get this wireless Switch pro joypad controller on sale for $24 on Amazon (originally $30)
PS4 PRIME DAY DEALS
- Get this PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station on sale for $28 (normally $50) on Amazon
- Get this Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 on sale for $31 (normally $45) on Amazon
- Get “Wreckfest” for PS4 on sale for $24 (originally $40) at Amazon
- Get this PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription on sale for $42 (originally $60) on Amazon
- Get this PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console on sale for $340 (originally $357) on Amazon
XBOX ONE X AND XBOX ONE S PRIME DAY DEALS
- Get this Xbox One dual controller charging dock on sale for $22 (originally $40) at Amazon
- Get this Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB PlayerRunKnown’s Battlegrounds Bundle on sale for $360 (originally $467) at Walmart
- Get this Renewed Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB, 4K Ultra HD Gaming Console on sale for $407 (originally $500) at Amazon
- Get this Razer Wolverine Xbox One Controller on sale for $83 (normally $120) on Amazon