Just 30 Delightfully Comfy Gifts, From You To You

Oh look, an oversized blanket hoodie. How sweet of me.
Gabriela Manjarrez
  • A supportive seat cushion for your desk chair
  • Or a pair of chunky lug sole boots
  • A set of super soft, 100% cotton flannel sheets
A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." — M. George
$59.99+ at Amazon
A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy

"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" — CC
$28.99+ at Amazon
Or a reversible shag and sherpa throw blanket
Promising review: "I bought the gray fur blanket and, HOLY SMOKES, this is the most comfortable blanket I think I’ve ever bought. It was meant to be decor and not really used, but I can’t keep it off of me, it’s so soft. I was very surprised by how good of quality it seems, especially for the price. Big enough to cover two people up easily. I’d compare the feeling of the faux fur to something like bunny’s fur, and the sherpa is very soft as well. It has some decent weight to it, and I’ve found it to be very warm so far. All in all, good for the money." — Kaylee Morris
$21.94+ at Amazon
A pair of viral flared leggings
Check them out on TikTok.

Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
$19.59+ at Amazon
A heated massager
Promising review: "Love this!! Maybe my best purchase to date. I suffer with terrible neck and back pain and this is just what I need after a long day at work. I do lashes and brows so I’m constantly hunched over. Pressure isn’t too much or too little and the heat is nice to loosen my muscles and keep me warm since I’m always cold lol. Been using it for like an hour already!" — Sarah Anne Uthe
$44.99 at Amazon
A luxury chenille bath rug
It's also machine washable!

Promising review: "These bathroom rugs exceeded my expectations. The teal color is vivid. They are thick and plush with an updated, spa like feel and appearance. My dog had an accident on one just before my guests were arriving. I had no choice but to toss in the washer and dryer. I can’t tell it apart from the others that have not been laundered. The non-skid backing really grips the floor. Rugs do not move at all unless picked up and moved. I’m very happy with these rugs. I bought two of the larger ones and one of the smaller ones for the toilet area." — Kindle Customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
A ridiculously cozy oversized blanket hoodie
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." — MandraDawn1
$39.99 at Amazon
A cooling full body pillow
Promising reviews: "I'm a side sleeper and have a lot of neck problems. I couldn't find the right pillow but read somewhere that this kind of pillow could help. It's perfect! I haven't had ANY neck problems and I found I can now sleep in a number of positions comfortably. Best of all I wake up feeling rested!" — Sexy Shoes

"I’m going to be honest — I was weary of buying another pregnancy pillow. This is my fourth pregnancy, and I have tried a few different ones throughout the years. They typically make me feel claustrophobic and as if I can’t move in my sleep. So I did a lot of research and picked this based on reviews. This pillow is much more comfortable and not as large/cumbersome or stiff as others. Material is soft too. I definitely recommend!" — Anna
$44.99+ at Amazon
An adjustable infinity pillow
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.

Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self-supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, armrest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." — Tom Shaw
$38.24 at Amazon
Plus, a genius hoodie with a built-in eye mask
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.

Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" — Heather G.
$102.40 at Pond Los Angeles at Amazon
A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 sneakers
Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" — Library

"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." — Stephanie Russell
$37.56+ at Amazon
A super smooth Hanes seamless bra
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising reviews: "This bra feels like you are not wearing a bra. It’s the most comfortable bra I have ever worn in my 40+ years of wearing one! I am large-chested but this bra gives awesome support without wires! Buying several more!!" — Mallory

"This is the most amazing bra I've ever had! Everything stays in place and it's so lightweight, I don't even feel like I'm wearing a bra! Also, my back pain is gone. I never realized how horrible other bras were until I tried this one. I'll never buy another type of bra again." — Natalie
$12.98+ at Amazon
Or a must-have Skims crossover bralette
Promising review: "Buttery soft. This is my third one of these that I have purchased. They are incredibly soft, comfortable and perfect for every day where. I am someone who does not like any padding or underwire in my bras and these check all the boxes. I am a 32C cup and ordered medium and they fit well." — Hayley B.
$34 at Amazon
A backrest pillow filled with memory foam
Promising review: "I bought this based on other reviews. There are cheaper products you can buy, but this one is quality. You get what you pay for. I was skeptical because it comes in a small box, and when you unwrap it the foam is compressed, and it looks like garbage. However, after you take the time to fluff it up and let the foam expand, it is amazing. Don't be fooled! I am actually using it as I write this review. A+ product." — Meghan R.
$33.99+ at Amazon
A cute pair of Acorn memory foam slippers
Whether you're walking from you bedroom to your bathroom or from your front door to your car for a Starbucks drive-thru trip, you'll be walking on cloud nine.

Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, andwith the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." — Bella's Mom
$26.50+ at Amazon
The Gym People's pullover fleece sweatshirt
Promising review: "This sweatshirt looks just like lululemon, I love the oversized look. The quality of material is amazing. It is thick and soft and very comfortable. I also really like the gold zipper, it helps give it a higher quality look. Will definitely be buying more in other colors." — K. Becker
$29.99+ at Amazon
Lug-sole Dr. Martens Rometty boots
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"

Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." — Stacy Cruz
$45.98+ at Amazon
Or a pair of chunky lug sole boots
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising reviews: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea style boots for like $35 to $45, but they are usually super uncomfortable. These just feel so nice...They don't pinch and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. I sized up by a half a size like I like to do for boots but I probably didn't have to because these maybe run just a tiny bit roomy. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed. I was hoping for a comfy boot I could wear with tights or fishnets and skirts/dresses that would be ideal for walking around and doing touristy things on an upcoming vacation to Nola, and these ended up being exactly what I wanted. Beautiful and well made. Buy them!" — Azure Look
$49.98+ at Amazon
A set of super soft, 100% cotton flannel sheets
This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one-two pillowcases depending on bed size.

Promising review: "Warm, comfortable, heaven. Bought these for our king-sized bed. We have a firm mattress topped with a 3-inch pillow top, and these sheets fit it perfectly! I love the fit. They wash up nicely and feel wonderful on a cold winter night. I'm going to buy more for the guest room. I'm certain our guests will enjoy them as much as we have. Also, the price was amazing for the quality." — Kindle Customer
$44.99+ at Amazon
Or, a set of Sheex cooling sheets
Each set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and three–four pillowcases (depending on bed size), and many reviewers say the fact that they don't wrinkle is another huge bonus!

Sheex is a woman-owned small biz that was started by two basketball coaches who sought out to make cool, comfortable bedding inspired by the fabrics of their favorite athletic wear.

Promising reviews: "This was my third set...one for each bedroom in the house. Very soft, and the cooling effect is great, especially here in FL. The colors don't fade after many washings, and the elastic seems to hold up really well on the fitted sheets." — Chuck W.

"Sleep has been a real struggle over the past 10 years. Hormonal changes wrecked my ability to sleep well. Then along came Sheex. These one of a kind sheets keep me cool through the night, yet provide the softest bed to nestle into. They are the best!" — Traci S.
$199.20+ at Amazon
And a cooling mattress topper
Promising review: "When I opened the package, which by the way arrived very quickly, and cut open the compressed plastic, the topper already looked quite good. Very easy to put it on my queen size mattress. What a difference right away in my first night's sleep. So comfortable and relaxing. My lower back was not sore when I woke up. It was so nice not to be aching! I am very happy with this mattress topper. Quality is very good. Holds its shape and stays in place on mattress. No funky smells from the filling. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase. Highly recommend and could not beat this price :)" — cv
$74.91+ at Amazon
And a plush, fast-drying bath pillow
It's also machine-washable!

Promising review: "This took my bath relaxing game to a whole new level. I love how comfortable this is, and the suction cups do a great job of staying in place. It has nice hook so you can hang it up to air dry, and on top of that it comes with a little case to put it in when you throw it in the washer! I love this product and have caught even my husband using it some of the time. I would 100% buy again if I had to, but I have had it a few months and the quality looks like it will last." — Victorya Williams
$42.99 at Amazon
An iconic Skims square-neck maxi dress
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this dress. The dress feels like you barely have anything on, it is soooo soft and cozy!!! I’m a very small person overall, and Skims' xss size is one of the only brands that has a sizing that actually fits me! It is a little long on me, but I’m 4'9 so I totally expected it lol, the fitting overall is perfect. Just get it, it is beautiful." — anonymous
$62+ at Amazon
An ultra-cushiony nonslip kitchen mat
It's waterproof and super easy to clean.

Promising review: "For over a year, we've been cooking more meals in our kitchen, and the tile floor is very hard on our legs when you are just standing by the sink washing and prepping foods, not to mention washing dishes, etc. This kitchen mat relieves leg fatigue. So much so, no one is complaining about it anymore. Really such a good value compared to all the other more expensive alternatives. My only advice is when you receive the mat, to put it on a flat surface and weigh the edges down for a day or two, since it has a tendency to curl up after you unpack it. Other than that, it's great." — C. Cruz
$13.99+ at Amazon
Magic Linen / Etsy
And a chic cross-back apron
It's so cute, you'll almost want to wear another apron over this one, but you can just toss it into the washing machine when it's time to clean.

Magic Linen is a family-run small business based in Lithuania that makes the most gorgeous handmade textiles, from bedding to tablecloths.

Promising reviews: "The absolute best thing I have ever treated myself to. Slip it on. No buckles, no ties, and no adjusting. Washes and wears beautifully. This is my second one. I also ordered my daughter one. She loves it as much as I do." — kathdona

"High quality fabric, beautifully made. The apron is even better looking in person than in the photos. Fits comfortably and is easy to move about in. This has exceeded my expectations and I’m planning on baking all weekend wearing this beautiful apron!" — Nancy McLaughlin
$59.40 at Etsy
A supportive seat cushion for your desk chair
Read more about how ergonomic chair cushions can help at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried different seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!! I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" — CC
$39.99+ at Amazon
A super plush sherpa weighted blanket
Promising review: "I've tried a few different weighted blankets over the years, and this one is up there in terms of comfort and quality. The first time I snuggled under this blanket, I was immediately impressed by how comfortable it was. The weight of the blanket was just right — not too heavy, but not too light. It felt like a warm embrace, and I instantly felt relaxed and at ease.I've been using this for a few weeks now, and I can honestly say it has been a game-changer for my sleep. I fall asleep faster, sleep more soundly, and wake up feeling more refreshed than ever before. I no longer toss and turn in the middle of the night, and I no longer wake up feeling groggy and tired. Overall, I highly recommend this blanket to anyone who is looking for a comfortable and effective way to improve their sleep. It is truly a luxurious experience, and it is worth every penny."Michael Pearson
$59.59+ at Amazon
A memory foam wedge pillow
Promising reviews: "So comfy for reading, love it for elevating my legs while sleeping even when I'm on my tummy. I feel so stretched and rested when I wake up. Great for circulation. Looks nice on the bed and in the room in spite of it's size. I really enjoy this thing. Would totally recommend!" — Mare Bear

"This item was suggested by my mom’s back doctor. My mom suffers from survive osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. This pillow provides comfort and pain relief while she relaxes or sleeps in her bed. Good buy!" — Windward
$36.53+ at Amazon
A splurge-worthy Casper Wave hybrid mattress
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass says about it: "I honestly thought I had a pretty good mattress until I moved and decided it was time to upgrade to the Casper. My old mattress was cheap, but I put a pad on top that makes it pretty cushy — emphasis on pretty. The first night I sunk into the Casper, I let out a giant sigh. It was just SO comfortable and made me realize how bad my old mattress really was. I like the hybrid because it has both foam and springs, so it's a good mix and is not too hard or soft. The Goldilocks of mattresses you might say. I LOVE getting into bed and hate getting out in the morning, so that says a lot."
$1,816.50+ at Casper
A hammock chair swing with LED lights
FYI — the included hanging kit is meant for concrete or wooden ceilings. And don't forget your AA batteries!

Promising review: "I bought this hammock chair for my bedroom and it looks really pretty. It has enough space to sit on and is very sturdy. Hanging it in the ceiling was also surprisingly easy with everything that comes with the package. I like that this also comes with two battery-operated string lights. Overall, I think this hammock was worth the price!" — Suruchi Dhakal
$79.99 at Amazon
