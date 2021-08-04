Sumo Wrestler Statue Spooks Horses In Olympics Equestrian Event, Riders Say

A life-size statue of a sumo wrestler is spooking some horses in Tokyo Olympics equestrian events, competitors told The Associated Press.

“I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that,” British rider Harry Charles said, noting that the figure’s presence at obstacle No. 10 provides quite an eyeful for the equines.

picture alliance via Getty Images A show jumper rides behind an obstacle with a sumo wrestler beside it in an event at the Tokyo Olympics.

“As you come around, you see a big guy’s” butt, Charles added after the qualifying round for the individual jumping.

Julian Finney via Getty Images A rear view of the sumo wrestler during the equestrian jumping.

“It is very realistic,” Israeli rider Teddy Vlock said. “It does look like a person, and that’s a little spooky. You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you.”

Reuters also reported that the statue appeared to rattle some horses.

picture alliance via Getty Images A rider clears the barrier as the statue of a sumo wrestler looks in the Tokyo Olympics equestrian competition. )

A few pairings stopped short of the barrier, and did not advance to Wednesday’s finals, AP noted.

picture alliance via Getty Images The sumo wrestler statue at the Tokyo Olympics' equestrian site is distracting some horses, competitors say.

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of iconic rocker Bruce Springsteen, was among those who failed to qualify on Tuesday. But her problem seemed to happen at a different barrier than the sumo one. She and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, were docked 4 penalty points for “knocking down a rail around the 11th obstacle,” NBC reported.

Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images Jessica Springsteen, aboard Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve, did not advance past the jumping individual qualifier but has another event left.