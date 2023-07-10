On 'The Bachelorette,' Charity Lawson Channels Her Inner Barbie

It's time to leave the mansion behind! This high-stakes week on the road includes two make-or-break one-on-one dates and a group date inspired by Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, "Barbie." Bachelorette Charity Lawson (left) is pictured with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Welp, we should have known that there would be a “Barbie”-“Bachelorette” collab this season, considering how the film’s marketing team seems to never sleep.

In the Week 3 episode, former Bachelorette Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher and sports commentator Jordan Rodgers join Charity Lawson to help her out on the group date, inspired by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, “Barbie.”

“I have 12 different types of Kens, and that is a vision,” Lawson says in the promo ad for the episode.

Another promo teased that Lawson would address the red flags of one of the contestants — a confrontation that we cannot wait to see unravel.

Here, members of the HuffPost team chat about Week 3 on “The Bachelorette.” Stay tuned for updates.