Graza, Levi's, Amazon, Sephora A Graza artisan olive oil set, a pair of Levi’s Ribcage jeans, a Nettie pickleball set and the Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask.

TikTok is not only my guilty pleasure for entertainment, but also my secret source for finding the products that everyone is talking about. These products also happen to make great gifts for people both on and off the app.

If you’re not into scrolling through dance routines, cat videos or “get ready with me” content in order to find the latest in gift inspiration from this past year, don’t worry, I did it for you.

The upcoming collection of TikTok-viral products contains everything from recently resurgent beauty products, the latest in style items and several crowd-pleasing tech gadgets, all ready to be gifted to that trendy person in your life.