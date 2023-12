A hydrating and invisible K-beauty sunscreen

TikTok has always helped to share the latest in K-beauty products, especially when it comes to sunscreen formulas that don't feel like traditional sunblocks at all. One sunscreen that went particularly viral this year is this formula from Round Lab . It's a hydrating daily broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun cream that is lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing and doesn't leave a white cast. It feels cool and refreshing on the skin and contains both birch tree sap and hyaluronic acid to help keep skin moisturized throughout the day and layers beautifully under makeup. As a personal fan of Round Lab's sun cream, I can attest that it lives up to its claims and I would be more than pleased to find it in my stocking on Christmas morning.