Ever Wondered How A Tranquilizer Dart Works? In Slow Motion, It's Mesmerizing

Who knew that watching a tranquilizer dart working its magic could be so mesmerizing?

YouTube stars The Slow Mo Guys ― aka Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy ― captured the process in stunning slow motion (3,000 frames per second at some points) in their latest video released Wednesday.

The 13-minute explainer soon shot up the YouTube charts, garnering more than 5.5 million views in its first 12 hours online.

Check out the full clip here: