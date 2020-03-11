HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Tear the wedding rulebook in half and wear whatever you want.

There are all sorts of wedding “rules” about who should be footing what bill, what you should ask for in your registry, whether to send out “save the date” invitations ... the list goes on and on.

But in this day and age, you can choose to follow tradition or tear up the rulebook completely.

Etsy predicted that individuality, inclusivity and sustainability would be top of mind for couples getting married this year — with searches for power suits for brides, wellness favors and reclaimed wedding items rising.

And in its top trends for 2020, Pinterest saw an increase in searches for androgynous wedding wear, low-waste weddings and tuxedo dresses.

Generally, wedding dresses of today definitely aren’t the ones of your parent’s past. They probably would make Queen Victoria, who popularized wearing a white wedding dress, blush. We’ve been spotting all kinds of wedding outfits that are unmistakably unconventional, like this short, pearl-encrusted dress and a feather-trimmed white jumpsuit.

And since the tuxedo dress trend is on the upswing, we went ahead and found the chicest ones that are perfect for a low-key city hall wedding, a rehearsal dinner or to dance the night away at your reception.

As a bonus, these dresses double as going-out outfits and wedding guest wear, too.