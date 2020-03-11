HuffPost Finds

Stunning Tuxedo Dresses For Brides Who Are Anything But Traditional

Forget about having something old, new, borrowed and blue — these tuxedo dresses are anything but traditional and all under $500.

Tear the wedding rulebook in half and wear whatever you want.
There are all sorts of wedding “rules” about who should be footing what bill, what you should ask for in your registry, whether to send out “save the date” invitations ... the list goes on and on.

But in this day and age, you can choose to follow tradition or tear up the rulebook completely.

Etsy predicted that individuality, inclusivity and sustainability would be top of mind for couples getting married this year — with searches for power suits for brides, wellness favors and reclaimed wedding items rising.

And in its top trends for 2020, Pinterest saw an increase in searches for androgynous wedding wear, low-waste weddings and tuxedo dresses.

Generally, wedding dresses of today definitely aren’t the ones of your parent’s past. They probably would make Queen Victoria, who popularized wearing a white wedding dress, blush. We’ve been spotting all kinds of wedding outfits that are unmistakably unconventional, like this short, pearl-encrusted dress and a feather-trimmed white jumpsuit.

And since the tuxedo dress trend is on the upswing, we went ahead and found the chicest ones that are perfect for a low-key city hall wedding, a rehearsal dinner or to dance the night away at your reception.

As a bonus, these dresses double as going-out outfits and wedding guest wear, too.

Check out these tuxedo dresses:

1
Jay Godfrey Ace Sequin Lapel Tuxedo Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Find it for $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
2
ASOS EDITION Blazer Wedding Dress
ASOS
Find it on sale for $188 at ASOS.
3
Bardot Britt Long Sleeve Plunge Blazer Dress
Nordstrom
Find it for $149 at Nordstrom.
4
Mango Double Buttoned Blazer Dress
Mango
Find it for $100 at Mango.
5
Iris & Ink Laurel Double-Breasted Cady Tuxedo Dress
The Outnet
Find it for $225 at The Outnet.
6
Lulus The Pleat Is On White Blazer Mini Dress
Lulus
Find it on sale for $68 at Lulus.
7
LPA Eleonora Suit Dress
Revolve
Find it for $258 at Revolve.
8
Lovers + Friends Jay Blazer Dress
Revolve
Find it for $198 at Revolve.
9
LPA Amalia Dress
Revolve
Find it on sale for $167 at Revolve.
10
Jay Godfrey Ace Color-Block Tuxedo Dress
Bloomingdale's
Find it for $350 at Bloomingdale's.
11
Jay Godfrey Ace Sequin-Trimmed Tuxedo Wrap Dress
Bloomingdale's
Find it for $375 at Bloomingdale's.
12
Reformation Chase Dress
Reformation
Find it for $248 at Reformation.
13
Jay Godfrey Gracie Sleeveless Satin Tux Dress with Lace Trim
Neiman Marcus
Find it for $345 at Neiman Marcus.
14
Rebecca Minkoff Archie Dress
Shopbop
Find it for $378 at Shopbop.
15
ASTR Black Puff Sleeve Tuxedo Dress
Rent The Runway
Rent it for $30 at Rent The Runway.
16
Sanctuary Major Sparkle Blazer Dress
Bloomingdale's
Find it on sale for $104 at Bloomingdale's.
17
Adrianna Papell Crepe Tuxedo Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Zappos
Find it on sale for $126 at Zappos.
18
Adrianna Papell Knit Crepe and Satin Sheath
Zappos
Find it on sale for $94 at Zappos.
19
Good American Long Blazer Dress
Shopbop
Find it for $235 at Shopbop.
20
Lulus Styled Life Black Lace Blazer Dress
Lulus
Find it for $74 at Lulus.
21
RAGA Sequin Charlize Blazer Dress
Rent The Runway
Rent it for $30 to $40 at Rent The Runway.
22
Hours Trixy Blazer Dress
Revolve
Find it for $298 at Revolve.
23
& Other Stories Tailored Satin Mini Wrap Dress
& Other Stories
Find it on sale for $59 at & Other Stories.
24
Badgley Mischka Faux Wrap Tuxedo Dress
Rent The Runway
Rent it for $75 at Rent The Runway.
25
ASOS DESIGN Mini Drape Front Tux Dress
ASOS
Find it for $79 at ASOS.
