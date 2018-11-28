Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
18 Weird And Wonderful Advent Calendars For Grown Ups

Beauty, food, makeup, alcohol and more advent calendars for men and women.
By Brittany Nims
11/28/2018 02:26pm ET
Hotych Yevhen via Getty Images

What are the best advent calendars for men, beauty lovers, or people who like beer and wine?

You’re in luck, because 2018 is the year of novelty advent calendars, and there’s a Christmas countdown calendar for every kind of grown up on your holiday shopping list. From liquor-loaded surprises, to ones filled with a new sex toy for each day, there are plenty of funny, silly and sex calendars to choose from.

To help you find the perfect one, we’ve found 18 of the weirdest and most wonderful advent calendars for adult. Take a look below, and don’t forget to sign up for our HuffPost holiday gift guide newsletter for more gift ideas!

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Target Beauty Box Advent Calendar
Target
Get it at Target, $20.
2
Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn Coffee Co.
Etsy / Yawn Coffee Co
Get it on Etsy, $29.
3
The ASOS Grooming Advent Calendar
Asos
Get it on ASOS, $48.
4
Lovehoney's Best Sex Of Your Life Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $80.
5
Target Women's Harry Potter 12 Days Of Socks Advent Calendar
Target
Get them on Target, $15.
6
12 Days Of Christmas Box For Miniature Liquor Bottles
Etsy / CisforCardboard
Get it on Etsy, $37.
7
Personalized A Date A Day Couple's Advent Calendar
Etsy / claraandmacy
Get it on Etsy, $37+.
8
24 Days Of Tea Advent Calendar from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Get it at Uncommon Goods, $30.
9
Harry And David 12 Days Of Christmas Gift Tower
Harry And David
Get it on Harry and David, $90
10
Normal Rockwell Advent Calendar
The MET
Get it at The MET, $20.
11
Lovehoney 12 Nights Of Seduction Plus Size Lingerie Calendar
Lovehoney
Get it on Lovehoney, $80.
12
Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Bath Soaks 10 Day Advent Calendar
Taret
Get it on Target, $25.
13
Christmas Beard Oil Advent Calendar
Etsy / TheBeardedManCompany
Get it on Etsy, $40.
14
Clarins Advent Calendar Set
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom, $60.
15
The English Tea Shop Advent Calendar 24 Count
World Market
Get it on World Market, $6.50.
16
Craft Beer Of The Month Club
Aja Koska via Getty Images
Get it on Beer Of The Month, $43/month.
17
Dylan's Candy Bar Christmas 2018 Advent Calendar
Dylan's Candy Bar
Get it at Dylan's Candy Bar, $15.
18
Sugarfina Advent Calendar
Sugarfina
Get it on Sugarfina, $38.
