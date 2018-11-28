18 Weird And Wonderful Advent Calendars For Grown Ups

What are the best advent calendars for men, beauty lovers, or people who like beer and wine?
You’re in luck, because 2018 is the year of novelty advent calendars, and there’s a Christmas countdown calendar for every kind of grown up on your holiday shopping list. From liquor-loaded surprises, to ones filled with a new sex toy for each day, there are plenty of funny, silly and sex calendars to choose from.
To help you find the perfect one, we’ve found 18 of the weirdest and most wonderful advent calendars for adult. Take a look below, and don’t forget to sign up for our HuffPost holiday gift guide newsletter for more gift ideas!
Target Beauty Box Advent Calendar
Target
Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn Coffee Co.
Etsy / Yawn Coffee Co
The ASOS Grooming Advent Calendar
Asos
Lovehoney's Best Sex Of Your Life Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Lovehoney
Target Women's Harry Potter 12 Days Of Socks Advent Calendar
Target
12 Days Of Christmas Box For Miniature Liquor Bottles
Etsy / CisforCardboard
Personalized A Date A Day Couple's Advent Calendar
Etsy / claraandmacy
24 Days Of Tea Advent Calendar from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Harry And David 12 Days Of Christmas Gift Tower
Harry And David
Normal Rockwell Advent Calendar
The MET
Lovehoney 12 Nights Of Seduction Plus Size Lingerie Calendar
Lovehoney
Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Bath Soaks 10 Day Advent Calendar
Taret
Christmas Beard Oil Advent Calendar
Etsy / TheBeardedManCompany
Clarins Advent Calendar Set
Nordstrom
The English Tea Shop Advent Calendar 24 Count
World Market
Craft Beer Of The Month Club
Aja Koska via Getty Images
Dylan's Candy Bar Christmas 2018 Advent Calendar
Dylan's Candy Bar
Sugarfina Advent Calendar
Sugarfina