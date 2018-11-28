18 Weird And Wonderful Advent Calendars For Grown Ups

Hotych Yevhen via Getty Images

What are the best advent calendars for men, beauty lovers, or people who like beer and wine?

You’re in luck, because 2018 is the year of novelty advent calendars, and there’s a Christmas countdown calendar for every kind of grown up on your holiday shopping list. From liquor-loaded surprises, to ones filled with a new sex toy for each day, there are plenty of funny, silly and sex calendars to choose from.

To help you find the perfect one, we’ve found 18 of the weirdest and most wonderful advent calendars for adult. Take a look below, and don’t forget to sign up for our HuffPost holiday gift guide newsletter for more gift ideas!