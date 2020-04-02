Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 2,000: 13 Things To Know Today

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images A worker collects facemasks from an assembly line at a facility of personal protective equipments manufacturer Nikshe Multiproducts on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 2, 2020.

The Union health ministry said India had reported 328 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths reported since Wednesday.

The ministry’s last update of the day at 6 pm on Thursday said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India had crossed 2,000, of which 1,860 were active cases. The death toll rose to 53 while 155 had recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced he would address the nation in short video message on Friday morning.

What you need to know today:

1. 219 Positive Cases In Delhi, May Increase In Coming Days: Arvind Kejriwal

Out of these 219 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, 108 are from the Nizamuddin Markaz event. Over 2,000 people were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz and 1,810 of them have been sent to quarantine, he added. The Chief Minister said they are being tested and the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi might shoot up in the coming days.

There is a slight increase in the corona cases, there are 219 cases including 51 flyers, 108 markaz , 29 close relatives of flyers and 4 are unfortunately dead. : CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/1TZ190ulgh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 2, 2020

2. Two AIIMS Doctor Tests Positive

A resident doctor at AIIMS has tested positive for Covid-19, Vijayta Lalwani reported for Scroll. His wife, also a doctor at AIIMS, has also tested positive, NDTV reports. She is nine months pregnant.

The doctor is from the physiology department and was not involved in any patient care services, reports said. According to NDTV, he is the seventh doctor in Delhi to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

3. Home Ministry blacklists 960 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat blacklisted, tourist visas cancelled

MHA blacklists 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in #TablighiJamaat activities; Necessary legal action to be taken.#COVID19Pandemic@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@PIB_India



Press Release 👇https://t.co/73zjkU3wqu — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 2, 2020

4. Modi Talks To CMs On Strategy For Post-Lockdown Period

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a videoconference with nine chief ministers to discuss measures to contain the outbreak. The meeting was also attended by home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Harsh Vardhan.

“It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends,” Modi said, according to a statement by the PMO.

Modi also said that testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain focus areas in the next few weeks.

5. Nizamuddin Markaz area sanitised

Delhi Police sanitized #Coronavirus hotspot of Nizamuddin Markaz area in Delhi. Delhi Health minister, Satyrnder Jain has confirmed that, till now 29 people who attended Talibaghi #Jamaat event held in area have tested positive for #COVID19 in National Capital Area. pic.twitter.com/n7Zt5agqY5 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 2, 2020

6. Another Person Connected To Dharavi Area Tests Positive

ANI reports that even as one person the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi has died, another person connected to the area has tested positive.

The news agency tweeted that the 52-year-old is a BMC sanitation worker posted in Dharavi, but was a resident of Worli. His family members and 23 colleagues been advised to go into quarantine.

The 52-year-old man who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is stable. His family members & 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official https://t.co/Yp2CBrE91d — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

7. Shamli Man Dies By Suicide

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, who had COVID-19 symptoms, died by suicide.

ANI reported that he was admitted in the quarantine ward of the district hospital in Shamli and his test results are awaited.

A #COVID19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district. His report is awaited. Further investigation is underway: District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur pic.twitter.com/n6r3t4JwxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2020

8. Health Workers Attacked In MP

Locals at Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore attacked health workers, pelting stones at them when they came to their area to screen residents for the novel coronavirus.

NDTV reported that two doctors were injured in the incident and had to be rescued by the police.

ANI reported that a case has been registered in the incident.

9. Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh dies of Covid-19

Padma Shri awardee and former ‘Hazuri Raagi’ at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Amritsar died early Thursday morning, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in the state, a health official said.

The 62-year-old ‘Gurbani’ exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official told PTI.



Principal, Government Medical College, Sujata Sharma said his condition started deteriorating on Wednesday evening and he was put on ventilator support. He died at 4:30 AM on Thursday.

According to officials, he had held a large ‘sammelan’ (religious gathering) in Delhi and some other places after he returned from abroad.

He had also performed a ‘kirtan’ at a house in Chandigarh on March 19 along with his family members and other relatives.

10. Dharavi resident dies of coronavirus, building sealed

A 46-year-old resident of Dharavi area of Mumbai who had contracted coronavirus died on Wednesday evening, prompting the civic authorities to seal the building where he lived.

The man, who lived in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, had no foreign travel history, a health official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

After he died at nearby government-run Sion Hospital, some 300 tenements in the building and around 30 shops were cordoned off by police, PTI reported. Residents of the building were quarantined at home.

The deceased had a garment shop at AKG Nagar in Dharavi, the official said.

11. Global death toll crosses 50,000, cases near 1 million

Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Reported cases of the COVID-19 were approaching 1 million with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain, Reuters reported.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 760 to 13,915, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday, slightly higher than the daily rise of 727 registered a day earlier.

The number of new cases was steady, growing by 4,668 from a previous 4,782, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to 115,242.

Spain’s death toll exceeded 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials noted a slowdown in proportional daily increases in infections and deaths.