Delhi Govt Announces 'Operation Shield' To Combat Coronavirus: Here's What That Means

Twitter/AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that 21 areas have been identified as containment zones in the national capital and strict measures are being taken to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Containment, he explained, means shielding an area. ‘Operation Shield’, he said, stands for:

S: Sealing an area (no one can go in or out of this area)

H: Home quarantine

I: Isolation and tracing (Isolate the positive cases and trace who they have come in contact with)

E: Essential supply (door-to-door delivery of essential supplies)

L: Local sanitisation (sanitising the entire area)

D: Door-to-door health check up

I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi govt's Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19. https://t.co/3N2UauewWe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2020