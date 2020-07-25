J&K Begins Online Registration For Kashmiri Migrants, Displaced Persons

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun online registration of Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) living outside the Union Territory, more than two months after reopening fresh registration for the inclusion of bonafide people who migrated from the UT, officials said on Saturday.



Over 120 applications for the registration of Kashmiri migrants living outside the UT have been received on the first day of the registration.



“We have launched an app for the registration of Kashmir migrants and displaced persons on Friday. The registration application process has begun”, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner J&K, T K Bhat told reporters here.



Bhat said that over 120 applications have been received so far. “Of these, over 40 applications have been received online today”, he said.



Any Kashmiri Pandit and displaced person, who may have left Kashmir in 1944 before Independence and has any proof of owning or possessing immovable property in any part of Jammu and Kashmir on or after 1944, is entitled to domicile of the Union Territory.



On May 16, the L-G’s administration took a historic decision by reopening “fresh registration” for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons, that paved the way for inclusion of bonafide people who migrated from the UT.



“Bonafide migrants and bonafide displaced persons who are not yet registered with the relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrant), Jammu and Kashmir, can apply before the competent authority for registration for purpose of issuance of a domicile certificate only,” an order issued by Additional Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, S P Rukwal, said on May 16.



The opportunity of registration for the purpose of obtaining a domicile certificate shall be open only for a period of one year from the date of issuance of this order, Rukwal said.



The relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrant) of Jammu and Kashmir shall be the competent authority for the purpose of registration of displaced persons, besides Kashmiri migrants to issue domicile certificate, he said.



For this purpose, migrants and displaced persons can apply online with one of the proofs, including a copy of permanent resident certificate, name in electoral roll of 1951 and 1988, proof of working in an autonomous body or entity before 1.11.1989, proof of owning immovable property in J&K on of after 1944, among others.



“In order to facilitate such bonafide migrants, the relief department has made a special and limited provision, which will enable such bonafide persons to apply to the relief commissioner for registration of domicile certificate through production of various documents,” Principal Secretary, Power, Rohit Kanal said.



We are conscious of the fact that there are a large number of bonafide migrants and bonafide displaced persons who are not registered with the relief department, he said.



They can show proof through a permanent resident certificate (PRC) or registration as migrant, besides names in the list of 1988 and 1951 electoral rolls, Rukwal said.



Kashmiri Pandits welcomed the decision of the launch of online registration for the KPs and displaced persons living outside Jammu and Kashmir and said that justice has been done by the Lieutenant governor Girish Chander Murmu.



“We welcome the decision. It is a historic decision. Those KPs, who shifted to various places in India and outside will get justice. We thank L-G Murmu sahib for this historic decision”, All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandit told reporters here.



Panun Kashmir Convener Dr Agnishakher and Chairman Dr Ajay Chrungoo also praised the L-G for the historic step and said that such initiatives are steps to correct historic wrongs and provide justice to the community.



All State Kashmir Pandit Conference (ASKPC) General Secretary Dr T K Bhat also welcomed the decision and said that credit of providing justice goes to the L-G. “It is a confidence building measure for the community”, Bhat said.