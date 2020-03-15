Coronavirus In India: 11 Things You Need To Know Today

SOPA Images via Getty Images A doctor examines a patient in an area set aside for possible COVID-19 cases during a free screening camp at a government homeopathic hospital in New Delhi.

The total number of people who are confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in India rose to 93 on Sunday. This comes even as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a national disaster in India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a video-conference of SAARC nations to strategise on the steps to be taken to fight the coronavirus update that has killed at least 5,000 across the world.

Here are all the updates about the coronavirus outbreak in India today:

1. Modi Says, ‘Step-By-Step’ Approach Helped India With Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday during the video conferencing with all SAARC countries that ‘prepare, but don’t panic’ has been India’s mantra.

News18 quoted him as saying, “India’s step-by-step approach has helped curb spread of coronavirus. Awareness has been made through various mediums. Medical staff has been trained, and vulnerable groups have been made aware, says Modi.

Calling for all the countries to remain vigilant, Modi said that India was increasing the number of testing labs and had evacuated at least 1,400 Indians from other countries.

2. Coronavirus Patient Boards Kochi-Dubai Flight

NDTV reported that 270 passengers of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight were offloaded at the Kochi on Sunday after a British national, who was one of the passengers, tested positive for COVID-19.

The report said the passengers were taken to the hospital for medical check-ups.

3. 107 People Confirmed To Have Coronavirus In India

Reports on Sunday said that the total number of people in Indian confirmed to have coronavirus rose to 107, according to the health ministry.

So far 2 people have died in India from COVID-19.

4. Pilgrimage To Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara Suspended

India on Sunday suspended pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan because of the coronavirus update.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated inn November 2019 to facilitate a visa-free border crossing for Indian pilgrims to Pakistan.

Pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan to be suspended from midnight tonight as a preventive measure. For more News in details #MiddayNews:https://t.co/ApqjEjVkVx — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 15, 2020

5. No Blankets In AC Trains

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Central and Western Railway on Saturday ordered withdrawal of blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. Other items in the bed roll, including bedsheets, towels and pillow covers, are washed every day.

“As per the extant instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed (after) every trip. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets and curtains will be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders.

6. Parliament visitor passes suspended

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, visitors passes for the parliament have been suspended.

NDTV quoted the government notification as saying, “Accordingly, members are requested not to recommend issue of Public Gallery passes and/or tender request(s) for Showground of Parliament House Complex. Kind cooperation of the Members is solicited.”

7. PM Modi To Participate In SAARC Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of a meeting of SAARC countries to formulate a plant to contain the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at 5:00 pm.

Modi had on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, a suggestion that was backed by all the member states.

Modi tweeted on Saturday saying, “Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens.”

Timely action for a healthier planet.



Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.



I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2020

8. FIR Against Woman Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

A woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had travelled from Bengaluru to Delhi and then a train to Agra is now facing an FIR for allegedly interfering with medical officials.

Her husband, a Google employee, had also tested positive for coronavirus. They had gone to Europe for their honeymoon.

While reports said the woman “escaped” quarantine, The News Minute reported the Karnataka health officials as saying she did not flee Karnataka.

The Indian Express reported that the man has denied that his wife was aware that she had tested positive before travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Agra.

However, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh told the newspaper, “When the woman came from Bengaluru and we got to know her husband was positive, we asked her to stay at home in isolation. When our team went there Friday, we were told she had left for Bengaluru via Delhi. Her father told me she had left on a train. When we sought the train details, the father said she had gone on a general coach. However, we put her phone on surveillance, and her location was found to be in Agra itself. I then sent a police team and she was found hiding in her house.”

9. Rajasthan Is Using HIV, Swine Flu, Malaria Drugs To Treat Coronavirus Patients

NDTV reported that Rajasthan doctors and health officials have said that medicines to treat HIV, Swine Flu, Malaria have helped with treatment of the two patients in the state.

Rohit Singh, Rajasthan Health Secretary told NDTV, “First they used malaria drug chloroquine and swine flu medicines and then HIV drugs which is part of protocol for restricted health use, it’s a published paper. It seems to be working.”

10. 218 Indians Evacuated From Italy Will Be Taken To Chhawla Camp

India evacuated 218 people from Italy on Sunday. The Air India flight, which took off from Milan, landed in Delhi this morning. Those evacuated will be taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp. They will be quarantined for 14 days.

Italy is among the worst hit by the coronavirus in the world, with at least 1,411 deaths.

The 218 Indians who landed from Milan, Italy at Delhi airport will be shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla camp. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ER6ylfLUCE — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

11. Kerala Gets Prisoners To Manufacture Masks

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Sunday that the Kerala government engaged prisoners in the state to get masks manufactured in light of the shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

#COVID19 | Solving The Mask Problem 😷



In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

11. Indians Evacuated From Iran Brought To Jaisalmer

236 Indians, who were evacuated from Iran, were taken to Jaisalmer on Sunday, to the Indian Army’s wellness centre.

They will be quarantined there.