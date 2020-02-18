Sachin Tendulkar Wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul And Others React

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sachin Tendulkar arrives for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany, Monday, February 17, 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India’s World Cup win at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

He was handed the award by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh on Monday.

🏆 @sachin_rt 🇮🇳



Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation, the Little Master led India to their first World Cup since 1983 in 2011, at his sixth and final attempt 😱



As voted for by you, he is the ultimate Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 🙌#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/zFZpM8qD3j — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Tendulkar tweeted that he was dedicating the award to “India, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.”

In his speech after winning the award, Tendulkar said, “It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates.”

He added that “this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that, it has stayed with me.”

Looking back, he said his journey started in 1983 when he was just 10 years old. “India won the World Cup in 1983 and at the age of 10, I didn’t understand the significance of winning that trophy. I was celebrating because everyone else was celebrating. But somewhere I knew that something special had happened to our country and I wanted to experience that one day.”

Watch his speech here:

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Tendulkar saying, it’s “a great achievement and a proud moment for our nation.”

Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. 🇮🇳 @BCCI @sachin_rt https://t.co/cWOfAuBB6i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2020

KL Rahul said he agreed with Tendulkar that sports “has the power to unite us”.

Absolutely agree with the great @sachin_rt paaji. 🙏

Sport has the power to unite us and congratulations on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000- 2020 award. 👏👏 #Laureus20 https://t.co/lbNWUzatxQ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 18, 2020

Congratulating Tendulkar, Kuldeep Yadav said that “as a sportsman, you always gave us moments to cherish”.

As a sportsman you always gave us moments to cherish. Congratulations to @sachin_rt sir on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000 - 2020 award. 👏👏#Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/r0GCfKPSX4 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 18, 2020

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri noted that “perseverance pays” and congratulated Tendulkar on winning the award.

Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcup s to be lifted by his team mates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7jeUZAWaRq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 18, 2020

Mayank Agarwal said the memory of Tendulkar holding the World Cup trophy is imprinted in his mind forever.

I remember feeling so proud, moved & inspired watching @sachin_rt hold the World Cup. The memory has been imprinted in my mind forever! Such a powerful speech. Congratulations Sir. #Laureus20 #SachinTendulkar



pic.twitter.com/9n66bVTDow — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 18, 2020

Suresh Raina said that moment from World Cup 2011 still gives him goosebumps.

Congratulations Paji @sachin_rt. You never fail to make the nation proud.

That moment from WC11 still gives us goosebumps, such an emotional & overwhelming memory for all of us.

So wonderful to see more & more feathers added to your cap! pic.twitter.com/dgYSbHPRSN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 18, 2020